Horrific domestic violence does not always result in death, but advocates assert that the warning signs are apparent every single day — including in southern Minnesota.
On the night of July 19, 32-year-old Amanda Schroeder dialed 911 from the Faribault home that she shared with her boyfriend. Schroeder said her boyfriend had been drinking, was getting violent, and that she was trapped.
She also said he had two guns.
While collecting information, the dispatcher heard Schroeder scream and lost contact. Calls back went unanswered.
Minutes later, officers found Schroeder dead as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. Her boyfriend, 27-year-old Brandon Akermark, was also found dead as a result of a single gunshot wound to the head.
Next year, Schroeder’s name will be found in the annual “Femicide Report,” recently renamed the Intimate Partner Homicide Report. She is one of 19 people already confirmed in 2021 to have died at the hands of intimate partner violence — approaching the 30 known victims in 2020.
Victims from all demographics
On Friday, Violence Free Minnesota held a press conference to release the 2020 intimate partner homicide report. While those involved in the conference did touch on the unique pressures of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the high-profile intimate partner homicide case of Gabby Petito, the message stressed remembering marginalized victims.
“Anyone from any community can become a victim,” said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. “It doesn’t matter the gender, race, sexual orientation, or socio-economic status. But far too often these victims become invisible.”
In Steele County, local advocates are working toward promoting help for victims among minority populations. Missie Boone, the domestic violence coordinator for the Crisis Resource Center of Steele County, said the victims in this group are often hesitant to seek help.
“We want to open the eyes of the community to see that [domestic violence] does affect the LGBTQ+ community … we can’t forget about them,” Boone said. Boone added that another group of victims often forgotten about is men, noting that male victims have a difficult time asking for help because of “societal pressures.”
Intimate partner violence against men does happen, however, including a recent incident in Owatonna where a woman allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in March. Tierrah Vachon Lee Wells, 34, of Waseca, was charged April 1 with one-count of second-degree attempted murder, The victim, 42-year-old Charles W. Ellis, of Owatonna, was severely injured after sustaining two stab wounds to the chest. Ellis reportedly stopped breathing while officers were administering first aid.
A jury trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 14, and Wells’ defense has stated they may claim self defense, despite the incident taking place in Ellis’ apartment. Witnesses claim Wells took a kitchen knife from a drawer while verbally arguing with Ellis and then stabbed him, according to court documents.
Wells’ two small children allegedly witnessed the stabbing.
Officers later discovered Ellis had an Order for Protection out against Wells, according to court records.
Though this display of violence may seem unique, Boone said 3 in 10 men are victims of domestic violence. Last year, one man in Minnesota died from intimate partner violence after he was stabbed in the chest by his female partner.
While it can be difficult for men to reach out for help, Boone encourages them to take advantage of resources like the Crisis Resource Center, where all calls are completely confidential. In turn, Boone said if more men asked for help it could help break the cycle of violence before another death occurs.
“No one should feel ashamed for being a victim, or for speaking out,” Boone said. “Statistics have shown that it just takes one person to tell their story to create a domino effect and others will reach out for help or tell their stories.”
The red flags
According to Maggie Royer, the youth and prevention manager with Violence Free Minnesota, the number of victims in this category that Minnesota continues to see is “horrifying.”
“We have consistently remained in the double digits for three decades,” Royer said. “But even if we get down to and remain in the single digits, we will say ‘one is too many.’”
Violence Free Minnesota is a statewide coalition, founded in 1978, that works to end relationship abuse, create safety, and achieve social justice. The coalition began putting together the femicide report in 1989.
In cases like Schroeder’s, murder was far from the first act of violence experienced in her relationship. According to the Faribault Police Department, officers had been called to the home previously at least once on a domestic call. With information provided by Royer, this intimate partner murder-suicide hit all four major factors on what leads to intimate partner homicide: the victim being unable to leave, the suspect having access to guns, threats, and a history of violence.
Attempts to leave
Though most individuals leaving abusive relationships are not killed, a large number of those who are killed were attempting to separate from their abuser, according to the 2020 report. Even when victims are able to leave an abusive relationship, there may be a period of increased risk in the months after leaving.
Violence Free Minnesota said at least six of the 2020 victims (30% of adult women victims), had either attempted to leave or left the relationship. The majority of these cases involved documented or undocumented abuse histories, pointing to the importance of community-based interventions and safety planning.
Access to firearms
National studies also show that firearms are the most commonly used weapon when there are multiple people killed by an intimate partner.
A 2020 study using data from the FBI’s Supplementary Homicide Reports found that, among male perpetrators of domestic violence homicide, the use of a firearm was associated with a nearly two times higher likelihood of having at least one additional victim, compared to domestic violence homicides through other means.
Due to restrictions that prevent the Minnesota Department of Health from gathering and analyzing firearms data, advocates with Violence Free Minnesota report they are unable to confirm how perpetrators gained access to firearms used to commit intimate partner homicide.
Threats
Threats by the abuser to kill the victim, as well as the victim’s belief that the abuser will kill them, are among the most reliable indicators of lethality, according to Violence Free Minnesota. They add, however, that these indicators are often overlooked by the criminal and civil justice systems.
While the absence of threats to kill does say much, advocates say their presence can be a significant indicator of an abuser’s risk of lethality.
History of violence
At least nine perpetrators in 2020 had documented histories of violence against their current and/or former partners, children, or partners’ family members, and at least five had known but undocumented histories.
Perpetrators’ histories of violence often do not begin or end with one victim, according to the intimate partner homicide report. While it is unclear how many victims in 2020 filed for or obtained orders for protection, at least two previous partners of perpetrators had obtained civil orders for protection against them.
Royer said the mission of Violence Free Minnesota is to “create change so that we no longer have victims," but also to ensure that the victims are remembered for more than their last minutes.
"They are more than the way they died," Royer said.
Flanagan also stressed the importance of honoring victims of intimate partner homicide, not just during Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October, but forever.
"Everybody was someone's somebody," Flanagan said. "And that feeling of loss never goes away."