Women have long played important roles in American history. The unprecedented scale of global conflict during World War II however, inspired many women to take on new and bold roles both at home and in the fight abroad. Minnesota women, like women across the nation, took up these exceptional tasks to help their country.
Minnesota author Virginia M. Wright-Peterson, a member of the writing faculty at the University of Minnesota-Rochester, will share the unheard stories of area women and their important contributions to the World War II efforts.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wright-Peterson presents “A Woman's War, Too: Women at Work During WWII” book talk via Zoom. The Owatonna American Association of University Women chapter hosts the author in celebration of National Women’s History Month. All are welcome to tune in regardless of membership, but must email owatonna.aauw@gmail.com for an invitation link to the Zoom meeting.
“Wright-Peterson takes unusual stories from people that you haven't heard of before, but these have been people who have lived in Minnesota throughout the state,” said Mary Kaye Tillman, an Owatonna AAUW member.
This isn’t the first time Wright-Peterson has presented a women’s history book. A few years ago the author explored women’s contributions to Mayo Clinic’s early development in the book titled “The Women of Mayo Clinic: The Founding Generation.”
On Tuesday. attendees of “A Woman’s War, Too” will learn about the specific and powerful stories of individual Minnesota women during the war. It was after all, their war too. Wright-Peterson’s book details stories of women who worked as pilots, riveters, nurses, entertainers and even spies, among other vital roles during the 1930s and 1940s. Other Minnesota women were working in the mines in the Iron Range, building ships in the Duluth Superior Harbor and working in the nearby Hormel meatpacking plants.
“The book focuses on what I see as heroes of World War II and stories that haven't been told,” Wright-Peterson said. “It is focused on women from Minnesota.”
Although women in every state contributed, Wright-Peterson considers the book a case study of local women during that time. Most of the common narratives about the war primarily focus on what men did, the author said, adding that telling these stories will help women get the recognition they deserve.
“I was just hoping to find a handful of really good stories and what I ended up finding out is that women from Minnesota were involved in every branch of the military and in every industry imaginable and did quite a bit,” Wright-Peterson said. “I don't want to diminish at all what women were doing in the home and for very important volunteer organizations, like the Red Cross.”
Sharing women’s history stories is important, because it's helpful for girls and young women to see what women are capable of and visualize their own future in whatever field they would like. It's also important for men and boys to understand what women are capable of as gender discrimination in the workplace still exists.
Women Airforce Service Pilots, commonly referred to as WASPs, and other women in aviation in the 1930s and beyond often had to overcome gender discrimination. Despite earning their pilot’s license, excellent flight records and even training male pilots, many women were denied the opportunity to fly commercially after the war ended. Instead, airlines hired women to work in the office or as flight attendants.
“Yet today, so over 75 years later, only about 8% of the commercial pilot licenses are held by women,” Wright-Peterson pointed out.
This was the case for many of the trades, such as welding, plumbing and electrical work after the war. Despite women proving themselves during the war, they are only represented in very small percentages, the author argued, making these historical stories all the more important.
“A Woman's War, Too: Women at Work During WWII” came out in April, right as the pandemic hit, so Wright-Peterson has focused on virtual book talks. Despite the chaotic timing of the release the book was recently selected as a finalist for the Minnesota Book Award.
Attendees to the March 2 talk can expect a short presentation with lots of time for questions. Wright-Peterson is looking forward to engaging with the audience, convincing people that women are war heroes too and getting people to think about their own family history.
“A lot of people can tell you what their grandfather or great grandfather did in a war, but they don't always know what their grandmother or their great grandmother did,” Wright-Peterson said.
A local connection
Born in Faribault, Elizabeth (Betty) Wall Strohfus would play a vital role in the war after becoming a WASP during World War II.
Elizabeth Bridget Wall was born in November 1919, graduating high school before going on to work for the Rice County Courthouse’s Register of Deeds office. There she met a local Sky Club member, who introduced her to flying.
As World War II took off and a lack of pilots became evident, Wall joined the newly formed WASPs. Later she would go to Texas for training, but at the time many people doubted women’s flying abilities. Despite the ignorance, the WASPs flew planes across the country and trained male combat pilots, according to the Minnesota Historical Society.
Later Strohfus would get a job as an instrument instructor at the Las Vegas Army Airfield gunnery school. After the WASPs disbanded, Strohfus wanted to continue her career and applied for a commercial flight position at Northwest Airlines. She was told women don't fly commercial airlines, and went on to attend air traffic control school in Kansas City. She worked several jobs before returning to Faribault.
Soon she married her husband, Arthur Roberts, and had children, working at the courthouse, volunteering and participating in the local American Legion Auxiliary. After the death of her first husband, Strohfus married Francis Langeslag, then Martin Strohfus. Both predeceased her.
In the 1970s, she fought for WASP veteran recognition, even visiting Washington, D.C., to share her WASP experience and fight for recognition.
“When the women got out of the military, very few of them got benefits the way the men did, the GI bills did not extend, they did to some areas of the military, but not to all,” Wright-Peterson said.
The WASPs were finally granted veteran status in 1979. In the '90s Strohfus traveled the country sharing her story and inspiring others. She died at the age of 96 on March 6, 2016. Strohfus was inducted into the Minnesota Aviation Hall of Fame in 2001. With the help of U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Strohfus received approval for WASPs to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
The airfield at the Faribault Airport is named in her honor.