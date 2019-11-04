OWATONNA — As the Noon Rotarians gathered together at the Owatonna Country Club on Monday, there was a special type of energy in the air.
Member Kris Busse stated that she was visiting with a former colleague of Les Abraham, this year’s recipient of the Paul Harris/Vern White “Service Above Self Award,” when she learned of an old and perfect-fitting nickname for the well-respected man.
“She said that they always called him ‘Les is more,’” Busse stated. “That really fits Les, because I don’t know of anyone that is more dedicated, more committed, more involved, or more supportive of this community than Les Abraham.”
The Paul Harris/Vern White “Service Above Self” Award recognizes a non-Rotarian whose life and actions exemplify the spirit of the title: putting service to others above oneself.
The award was created in honor of the late Owatonna native Vern White, who was granted a Paul Harris Fellow in 2009 for exemplifying the Club’s Four-Way Test: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
It was clear this week that everyone was in agreement that Abraham is beyond deserving of the 2019 award, with Owatonna Mayor Tom Kuntz noting that it is exceptionally unique and special that Abraham worked alongside White at Wenger for many years.
“What can we say about Les?” asked Kuntz, who has been friends with Abraham for several decades. “I have a list of things that he’s been involved in. I don’t think it’s ever ending. It just continues on.”
Abraham has been heavily involved in many areas that directly impact the quality of life in Owatonna. He served as a member of the Owatonna City Council for 21 years, was elected president of the Highway 14 Partnership, was a member of the Steele County Special Deputies, continues to serve as a superintendent of the Auto Museum at the Steele County Free Fair, and is active with the Owatonna Memorial Garden, where he assures the grounds of the cemetery remains maintained and that all veterans are recognized and honored on Memorial Day. Abraham has also served as a trustee or board member for many organizations including the Eagles Club, Owatonna Arts Center, Little Theatre of Owatonna, and more.
“One thing that stands out in Les’ career that all of Owatonna will always remember is the band shell downtown,” Kuntz added, noting the design and construction of the Central Park band shell that was orchestrated by Abraham. “What a beautiful tribute to the 150th celebration of Owatonna.”
As Abraham, along with his wife Shirley, approached the podium to accept the award, he was overcome with emotion as the crowd cheered on. Being ever-persistent, though, Abraham pushed forward and thanked everyone who has stood by his side throughout the years, including after he had a stroke.
“I’ve got friends that have been watching out for me and many of them are here today,” Abraham said. “Thank you. I’m not quitting yet.”
Abraham joins an elite group of individuals who have been recipients of the Paul Harris/Vern White “Service Above Self” Award, including Franchon Pirkl (2014), Dave “Ole” Olson (2015), Arlan Burmeister (2016), Carol Zetah (2017), and Jerry Ganfield (2018).