OWATONNA — A Level Three sex offender who was recently released for incarceration will be relocating to Owatonna in early October, according to information distributed by the Owatonna Police Department on Monday.
William Marcus Daniel Edwards, 28, is slated to move into the 600 block of South Cedar Avenue on Oct. 3, the police said.
Edwards was convicted of engaging in sexual contact with an unknown teenage girl and an unknown girl on separate occasions. The sexual contact included penetration, police said.
“Edwards gained access to the teen by ‘meeting’ her online and then arranging to meet in person,” the police statement said. “Edwards gained access to the child by approaching her in public and inviting her to his residence.”
Police also say that Edwards “used intoxicants and force to gain compliance.”
The investigating agencies on the crimes were the Lake Crystal Police Department and the Mankato Department of Public Safety.
Edwards is described as a white man, 5-foot-6-inches in height, weighing 240 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, a medium complexion and medium build.
“This individual has served the sentence imposed on him by the court and is transitioning into the community,” the police notification says. “This notification is not intended to increase fear but rather raise awareness. Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public.”