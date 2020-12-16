Following the call out for volunteers and donations for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign, an anonymous Steele County couple has pledged to make a matching donation in the upcoming days.
Victoria Edwards, the store manager at the Owatonna Salvation Army Store, said she received the call Tuesday after the couple had read the front page story on the People’s Press regarding the increase in requests for help due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The gentleman said he and his wife talked and would like to match up to $7,500 for what is collected between [Wednesday] and Saturday as a way to encourage people to donate,” said Edwards. “He said they read the article and felt the need was greater this year more than ever before.”
Edwards said she the phone call gave her a mix of emotions, stating she was partly crying while taking the call. With a nearly 100% increase in requests for services from the Salvation Army in Steele County this year, Edwards said any amount being donated is going a long way to help those in need.
“We’ll be able to help more people now,” Edwards said. “I would just like to really encourage people who are too proud to ask for help to come to us – this is what we are here for.”
Bell ringers will be set up from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout Owatonna. Those who would like to volunteer to ring the bell can call the bell ringer hotling at 507-649-2703 or sign up online at RegisterToRing.com.
The pledge for the matching funds will end on Saturday, but the Red Kettle Campaign ends on Christmas Eve.