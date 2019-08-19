NEW RICHLAND — Dan Sorum, agriculture teacher at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva High School, and students in his summer education class planted numerous native wildflowers last month, the culmination of a project that began this spring.
Owatonna and NRHEG high schools were among 10 Minnesota schools to be awarded grants to establish habitats for imperiled insect pollinators and monarch butterflies. OHS planted its vegetation at the Albert F. Reding Environmental Education Center on the outskirts of Owatonna at the end of May and start of June.
The pollinator habitat grants were awarded by the Sand County Foundation and Enel Green Power North America, Inc., to Minnesota agricultural and science educators, according to the Sand County Foundation. Each grant recipient received native wildflower seedlings, a training webinar and consultation, and a $1,000 grant for the school district or FFA chapter to offset project expenses.
Due to an inordinately “wet spring,” as well as the limitations of their greenhouse, not all of NRHEG’s plants thrived, particularly the butterfly weed, said Sorum, who has taught at NRHEG for 15 years. NRHEG grew five varieties of plants for this project, and “the most-important lesson” to take away was the need to “keep a close eye on them if they’re showing signs of distress.”
“We learned more about the plants, and some of us learned more about planting plants properly,” said Tiara Malakowsky, one of the students who helped with the planting this summer. “I grew up on a farm, and I have been in the garden as far as I can remember, so I (knew) a lot about plants and how to plant and grow them already, but I did get to learn more about the individual types of plants that we planted.”
While Sorum’s summer education class did the planting, his Plant Science II class cared for the plants the final couple of months of the school year. Wildflowers were actually planted on Sorum’s property, located between Ellendale and Hope.
“It’s on County Highway 14, which is fairly well-traveled,” and Sorum hopes to eventually place a sign noting it’s a pollinator habitat, he said. After considering various locations, “we just thought, ‘Why not put them here?’”
Sorum was initially concerned over the health of the new plants, because they placed them during a minor dry spell, but rain soon followed, so “they’re doing good,” he said. “We’ll let the area grow naturally.”
Through this project, “I got to learn more about pollinator plants and the benefits that they bring to nature,” Malakowsky said. “The population of bees is declining, and the pollinator plants will attract bees and help improve the problems […] with the declining populations.”
Sorum used some of the grant money to rent equipment to prepare soil for planting, but, with only a handful of students to help him, “it was a process,” he said. “We were definitely all tired by the end of it.”
“The thing that surprised me the most was how many plants we ended up planting,” Malakowsky said. “When we took them from the school greenhouse it didn’t look like a whole lot of plants, but in the end we planted over 400 plants with four students,” Sorum, and Sorum’s wife.
“It was a fun process, and, in the end, I hope we have a new pollinator habitat,” Sorum said. “More and more people want pollinator plants and to return to native species.”