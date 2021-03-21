While Northfield Public Schools is increasing health insurance premiums by 5% for the first time in nearly 10 years, administrators say the district still has a competitive advantage.
The planned spike comes as insurance claims have dramatically increased.
The district's self-funded option is reportedly becoming more popular for districts across the state, including Owatonna Public Schools and Faribault Public Schools, two organizations that started their own similar plans this year to have more control over future health insurance premium increases.
Covered services under Northfield's plan, administered by Medica and Delta Dental, includes immunizations, surgeries, gastric bypass operations, mental health counseling, drug and alcohol programming, chiropractic services, physical and outpatient therapy, and other work.
Finance Director Val Mertesdorf said when Northfield Public Schools first switched its stop-loss-insurance maximum from $100,000 to $125,000 on Jan. 1, 2018, the district was seeing an average of three-four people having $150,000-$175,000 claims. Now, multiple employees are reportedly exceeding that by hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Claims are dependent on who enrolls in the plan and their current health situations. More enrollees reportedly have “significant illnesses” than in the past, Mertesdorf noted, with about 20% of enrollees making up 80% of claims.
Also, the skyrocketing cost of prescription drugs is also playing a significant role. In some cases, employees are paying $20,000 per month for one prescription. There is also concern about the possible long-term impact COVID-19 will have on the revenue of health care organizations. Mertesdorf said she expects those companies could raise health insurance rates to make up for those losses.
Mertesdorf said the pace of health insurance claim increases has ebbed and flowed over the last four years. The district’s general fund budget includes approximately $4.7 million to total premiums for employees enrolled in the self-insurance fund.
Currently, employees paying a single, full premium owe $523.37 per month. Of that, Northfield Public Schools contributes $396 and the individual pays approximately $127.
Northfield Public Schools Director of Human Resources Molly Viesselman noted the 5% premium increase was initially higher, but the district slightly increased deductibles and out-of-pocket maximum costs for high-priced drugs to bring that figure down.
Viesselman added that many districts without such a system have frequently faced double-digit increases.
“It’s really unheard of,” she said of the limited spikes for Northfield's plan.
Mertesdorf said the self-funded plan makes Northfield Public Schools a more attractive place for employees. She noted that in some instances, teachers from other districts have opted to move to NPS and take a smaller overall salary because the plan allows them to bring home more overall.
Owatonna Public Schools Director of Finance and Operations Amanda Heilman noted the district's decision to switch to a self-funded plan starting Sept. 1, 2020 reduced the expected premium increase from 16% in the previous association with Southeast Service Cooperative to 12%.
"Being part of a cooperative arrangements puts the district at the mercy of the claims experience of all members in the cooperative," she noted. "While this can be good when claims are low in the group, it can also be very bad for a group when other members' claims experience is very high. With a self-insured environment, we have only our own claims to manage and we are hopeful that moving to this model will allow us to bring down the insurance costs for all of our employees and be able to better manage our claims experience in the future."
Heilman said the decision was made following an 18-month process with input from employees in a variety of district groups to give OPS more control about premium increases in future years. The self-funded option now includes approximately 70% of employees, and three health insurance plans with deductibles ranging from $500 to $2,600.
In Faribault, all employees, except for educators represented by the district’s teachers union, participate in its plan. Superintendent Todd Sesker said the self-funded option allows employees to “take control” of how their dollars are spent, adding that administrators are trying to boost the district’s preventative health insurance plan coverage so emloyees understand the importance of preventing major health conditions.
Sesker said a more definitive measurement of the program’s success will come next July when the district becomes learns whether plan expenditures have eclipsed revenue.