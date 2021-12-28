As the economy makes strides in recovering from COVID, local workers are taking advantage of a tight labor market to look for better job and career opportunities, leaving local employers struggling to attract and keep the quality workforce they need to thrive.
Last Thursday’s report from the Minnesota Department of Economic Development highlighted that, while the state’s economy is generally enjoying a strong recovery from COVID, difficult challenges remain for employers looking to add to their workforce.
According to the report, Minnesota added 8,600 jobs in November, slashing the Unemployment Rate from 3.5% to 3.3%. Average hourly wages also rose by 43 cents over the month, and are up more than 5% since the beginning of the year. The state has now recovered close to three quarters of the jobs it lost during the pandemic’s onset. However, the number of Minnesotans participating in the workforce actually dropped in November and is now down about 2.5% compared to pre-pandemic levels.
With more than two-thirds of Minnesotans still in the workforce, the state still has a significantly stronger workforce participation rate than the national average. Still, the state has been hit hard by the so-called “Great Resignation” — a trend that shows no signs of stopping soon.
About 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in September alone, the highest figure since the Bureau of Labor Statistics began tracking that number. According to one recent survey from Harris and Career Arc, close to a quarter of U.S. workers plan to quit their jobs in the next year.
Regional impact
Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Brad Meier noted that a significant part of the shift has been driven by older, more experienced workers choosing to retire — a particularly painful trend for businesses seeking stability amid uncertain times.
“When they retire, their knowledge leaves with them,” Meier said. “That’s been a challenge for many local businesses.”
To replace retiring talent, many local businesses are looking to make their workforce younger. With the student debt crisis reaching alarming heights, many millennials are particularly interested in employers offering career advancement opportunities without crippling debt.
While the company’s strong local reputation and competitive wages are certainly draws on their own, Faribault Foods Senior HR Generalist J.C. Borchardt said that his company’s tuition reimbursement program has been instrumental in attracting younger workers.
For many Minnesotans with young families, the childcare crisis has driven them out of the workforce or in search of different employment. Even before COVID-19 hit, greater Minnesota had a shortage of about 40,000 childcare spots — and that number has only increased since.
According to a report from the Center for Rural Policy and Development, the state lost 4,000 childcare spaces in 2020 alone.
Locally, St. Peter Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ed Lee said most providers have returned and praised their commitment to their crucial work.
“Some of our providers have had to step aside, but most are back,” he noted. “St. Peter Community Childcare has done a great job in filling that need.”
With so few employees on the market, Lee lamented that some local businesses have had to reduce their hours, particularly in the hospitality industry. He worries that once the holiday season is past, hospitality industry businesses will find it even tougher.
“A lot of people go into a store or restaurant and say, ‘Wow, this place has come back,’” Lee said. “But in January the spigot will get turned back the other way, and there will be less spending.”
In addition to offering higher pay, Lee said that many businesses are doing what they can to offer flexible hours and remote work opportunities. For jobseekers with young children in particular, those kinds of positions are particularly appealing.
Opportunity
While not all employers have the luxury of being able to offer such working conditions, Rice & Steele County Workforce Development Area Manager Mike Postma said there’s plenty of opportunities out there for those interested.
“I think a lot of people would be surprised at the amount of opportunity that is out there,” Postma said. “Honestly, there’s never been a better time to be a job seeker.”
On the wage side, Postma said it’s rare for him to see jobs posted with a starting wage below $15 an hour. From health care to manufacturing to the hospitality industry, employers are making unprecedented offers to bring employees in the door.
Postma noted that interest in pursuing a new career picked up around the first of September, when enhanced federal unemployment benefits expired.
Donna Ayers, of Owatonna’s FoamCraft, said that the end of those benefits made hiring new workers easier.
During the height of the pandemic, Ayers said that FoamCraft was forced to raise wages and hire directly, rather than through temp agencies, in order to meet demand. Fortunately, she said that a committed workforce enabled the company to weather the challenge.
COVID continues
Now, Ayers worries that an old foe is rearing its ugly head — the virus itself. Over the last few weeks, she expressed concern that cases of the virus have risen substantially — and as the Omicron variant continues to spread, she fears the problem could worsen.
That could be particularly troublesome for Minnesota’s hospitality industry, which has already suffered nasty economic blows during the struggle against COVID. According to Explore Minnesota, the state lost roughly half its tourism revenue last year, a total hit of $8.2 billion.
David Hvistendahl, the owner of 10,000 Drops and Corks and Pints in Faribault, said that the workforce challenges within the food and beverage industry remain severe, as many experienced servers have chosen to retire or leave the industry as business. Due to staffing issues, many local restaurants and bars have been forced to cut back their hours.
A reduction in business, especially in-person dining, has cut deeply into the tips servers have traditionally relied on to make a living. Hvistendahl said there does appear to be some light at the end of the tunnel, especially for a business like his that serves largely as an events center. After two years of delays, he said that many people are finally starting to book weddings and other large events again.
However, the future appears deeply uncertain, especially as the threat of Omicron and other COVID variants loom. At Corks and Pints, Hvistendahl has tried to respond by investing heavily in outdoor dining, adding another outdoor patio this fall.
“It’s a very difficult time in the food and beverage industry, and it’s likely to continue that way for at least a year or two,” he said. “Omicron is just one strain coming through — and we’re likely to have others.”