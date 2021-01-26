The Owatonna School Board has completed the first step in adopting a new equity and diversity policy in an effort to reaffirm the district's commitment to racial equity.
The school board approved the first reading of the proposed policy Monday and plans to vote on adopting it at its Feb. 22 meeting.
The aim of the policy is to create a learning environment that is welcoming and respectful to students of all races and ethnic backgrounds. Through the use of the policy, the district hopes to recognize and fix practices that enable achievement gaps and reinforce institutional racism.
“We are one of a handful of districts in the state who are looking to incorporate this policy,” Superintendent Jeff Elstad said. "It really reaffirms our commitment on equity and racial equity for our communities that we serve in the Owatonna Public Schools.”
The new policy also acknowledges the value, whether it's through contributions or perspective, that comes from people with diverse backgrounds. Additionally, the policy is intended to combat institutional racism which results in lower academic achievement for students of color compared to their white peers. The district argues that by eradicating institutional racism, the district will see a narrowing of the achievement gap, an increase in achievement for all students, plus on-time graduation for all students.
Despite institutional racism being highly ingrained in society, the district says it will make efforts to address inequity and institutional racism, thus providing every student with an opportunity to achieve.
In addition to this new policy, Elstad said the district will try to look at existing policies from a different angle, allowing for a racial and equity perspective to ensure the district isn’t contributing to systemic racism through its existing policies. Chris Pichas, the district's director of human resources and student affairs, is working with an affinity group within the district with staff members of color and in partnership with Natalie Rasmussen at Minnesota State University - Mankato, a professor with expertise in racial equity in education.
According to Picha, Rasmussen was given a set of policies for the group to review and provide feedback. The feedback will be brought back to the policy committee in addition to the affinity group’s feedback on the new equity and diversity policy.
"We want to continue to be diligent about just examining our current practices and policies to make sure that there's no unconscious bias associated with that," Elstad said.
According to the proposed equity and diversity policy, the district intends to do the following to eliminate systemic disparities:
- Invite people of all races and ethnicities to analyze issues and find solutions to address root causes and systems, rather than focusing on one-time situational fixes;
- Develop personal, professional and organizational skills and knowledge of employees to deal with the presence of racism;
- Offer professional development to educators designed to help increase employee’s knowledge and skills for eliminating achievement and opportunity gaps for student groups;
- Stop practices that result in lower academic achievement for racial groups compared to their peers;
- Eliminate practices that create disparities by race in student discipline;
- Use staffing processes that support racial, gender and language diversity through staff recruitment, employment, training and retention;
- Seek partnerships with outside agencies, and organizations and persons who have expertise in the cultural diversity field to help the district meet its equity goals.
The district is already making some moves to address equity and racial diversity within the district, including offering a new critical race theory class. The class introduces students to “courageous conversations" and is intended to help facilitate healthy conversations about racism, racial equity and social justice.
“I'm just really glad this class was provided this year,” said school board student representative Daniela Ortiz, praising the district for this opportunity.
The pilot course is a semester long and allows students to earn three college credits. The format allows students who wouldn’t otherwise have classes together, due to the hybrid model, to have these conversations together. With large and small group discussions, students discuss race, learn from the historical perspective, read relevant articles and talk about current events.