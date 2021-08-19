An Owatonna man has pleaded guilty to the shooting death of another man outside a Twin Cities shopping center..
Mubarak Osman Musse, 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Hennepin County Court to second-degree intentional murder in the March 15 slaying of 26-year-old Hamze Bille Mohamed, of Minneapolis.
According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Mohamed died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Musse shot Mohamed multiple times outside the Village Market building in Minneapolis following a verbal argument and brief physical fight between the two men. Video surveillance shows Musse producing a handgun and shooting Mohamed several times. At one point, the video shows Musse stopping, walking to the victim on the ground and firing again.
Musse turned himself in to Minneapolis police less than two hours after the shooting, according to court records. Officers located a black Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun in Musse’s vehicle.
Muss told officers in a Mirandized interview that he began arguing with Mohamed while waiting in line. Musse said during the interview following his arrest that he shot Mohamed with the handgun police recovered from his vehicle.
Musse entered a “straight plea” to the judge, meaning the judge will decide his sentence. His sentencing has been scheduled for Nov. 1.
Earlier this year, a competency evaluation for Musse was ordered. Judge Carolina A. Lamas found Musse competent to continue with court proceedings in June.
Musse has no prior felony convictions in Minnesota.