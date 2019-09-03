OWATONNA — The final details have been ironed out as the Steele County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday officially approved a purchase agreement with Bradford Holdings for the sale of an assisted living facility and a vacant senior care center.
The sale of Park Place and the attached Cedarview building stirred up a mix of controversy in the county as Park Place staff, residents, and family members urged the commissioners to accept a purchase agreement that would not require the relocation of its 47 residents. Brad Bass, the president of Bradford Holdings, stated in July during a work study session that his vision to keep Park Place as an assisted living facility with updates and to demolish Cedarview, replacing it with a 27-unit senior cooperative, would require the relocation of the residents for their own safety. The Park Place community boisterously expressed their concerns during two county board meetings, including staff from Benedictine Health System and Koda Living Communities, who currently manage Park Place.
On Aug. 13, however, the commissioners unanimously agreed to move forward with the purchase agreement process with Bradford Holdings and on Tuesday morning they officially accepted said agreement during a special meeting. The purchase agreement was originally on the Aug. 27 regular board meeting agenda, but the commissioners requested more time to thoroughly read through the paperwork.
“In summary, I think everything that we were wanting — both to meet our statutory obligation with regard to the price as well as the concessions for relocation of the residents — are all in there,” said County Attorney Dan McIntosh as he reviewed the agreement with the commissioners. “It’s in good shape.”
Because of the controversy and concern surrounding the relocation of residents, Bradford Holdings provided an additional $25,000 above the purchase price for the county to provide to the existing residents to help lessen the burden of the transition. County Administrator Scott Golberg said that some of the residents or their families have already directly contacted him for their payout and that he is awaiting a list of the remaining residents from BHS. As of last week, only five of the 47 Park Place residents had not yet found a new place to live.
When the commissioners approved the move forward with the sale in August, they also approved offering BHS per capita monthly rent reduction based on empty units, an agreement to terminate the Park Place lease immediately when the last resident is moved out, and waiving the second half of the 2019 county real estate tax.
In a letter from BHS to McIntosh regarding the sale of the properties, the organization stated that it accepts the county’s proposal, but asked that the proration of rent is based on rent collected. Under the existing leases, the letter stated that residents vacating during the month may not be obligated to pay a full month’s rent or may be due a refund of rent already paid. The letter also asserted that residents with limited means may elect to use their rent money on moving expenses.
“If they are going by rent collected than that will mean a slightly smaller payment to us,” McIntosh further explained. “That’s the reality, but I think it’s reasonable.”
The commissioners unanimously agreed to the counter from BHS with Commissioner James Brady adding that he feels it is important to keep the channel of communication open.
According to the purchase agreement, residents who are being relocated will have first priority to move back into the renovated Park Place once it is re-opened at the same base rate and payment structure for a period of 12 months from the date of occupancy. The residents are estimated to be displaced for about six months.
The primary reason for the relocation of the residents is due to the demolition of Cedarview, which is connected by a hallway to Park Place. During the construction period, Bass said he plans to install a full commercial kitchen into the assisted living facility, which currently is catering all its meals.