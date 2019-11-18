OWATONNA — The United Way of Steele County is joining forces with more than 40 other chapters statewide to celebrate Minnesota United Acts of Kindness Week now through Nov. 22.
The nonprofit is sharing stories of good deeds on its social media platforms and asking residents to get involved through performing their own small acts of kindness throughout the community.
Residents who are active on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram can then share their experiences captioned with “#LiveUnitedMN” to join the broader online conversation.
“People can do anything, whether it’s just being kind to others, opening the door for somebody or buying someone’s coffee at Central Park,” said Neil Lyons, operations coordinator at United Way of Steele County. “It’s about being kind to each other. It doesn’t matter how small or grand [the action] is.”
Kelly Puspoki, Vice President of Communications for the Greater Twin Cities United Way, said this is the initiative’s third year.
“It’s a great opportunity for United Ways across the state to work together on meaningful projects and make an impact,” she explained, of the reasoning behind the program.
She added that the nonprofit chose to host it in November in order to tie into the holiday season.
“The end of the year is the season of giving,” she added.
The United Way of Steele County performed its own act of kindness last year, donating winter accessories for the area’s youngest residents.
“We all donated hats, mittens and gloves,” explained Lyons. “We filled up a box and then dropped it off at the Owatonna Public Library, in the children’s section.”
The bin, which the group dubbed a “Brrrrrbox,” had a note inviting residents to take and leave winter gear as needed.
In addition to participating themselves, Lyons added that many of United Way’s local partner agencies get involved in Acts of Kindness Week. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota took part in the program last year, and will again be hosting a kindness-focused activity for its kids in the next few days. This year, however, they were asked to do a joint campaign with Netflix, so there will be slightly less collaboration with United Way.
Executive Director Michelle Redman explained that elementary-school aged children will be working on letters to “Klaus” this week, a Saint Nick-like figure in a new animated Netflix movie of the same name. Redman will be helping send the notes out on Friday, and expects that her organization will hear back from Netflix in mid-December with responses and treats from Klaus.
“To my knowledge, Netflix contacted Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and due to the number of children we serve in that age group, they then contacted us,” Redman explained, of how her chapter got involved in the initiative.
Although she said she was disappointed the group wouldn’t have more time to collaborate with United Way this year, she felt the letter-writing activity tied in well with Acts of Kindness Week by asking kids to reflect on how they might spread joy this holiday season.
“The prompts are ‘What does kindness mean to me? How does my big brother or sister show me kindness? How do I show kindness?’” Redman explained. She added that she liked the introspective nature of the activity and said kids were excited at the prospect of working with Netflix, the movie and television streaming service that is now a household name.
Writing the letters also provides an opportunity for the program’s mentors and mentees to connect and contemplate kindness together, as Redman said it can be a joint project.
Executive Director Edna Ringhofer of Healthy Seniors of Steele County — another of United Way of Steele County’s partner agencies — said that although her organization does celebrate Acts of Kindness Week, she views it more as a continuation of the home care organization’s year-round work.
“With our program, there are acts of kindness all year round. We do random things that come up for people who don’t have the ability to do them or don’t have a support system,” she explained. Still, she added her staff members have been saving some special projects for the next few days.
“We’ve got one man that has picture frames he needs put up, so we have volunteers that are going to do that,” she explained. “We’ve been saving some requests for this week.”
Puspoki noted that, because the initiative encourages communities to help themselves on a more one-on-one basis, it offers a personalized and intimate volunteer experience.
“It’s an opportunity to do what is important to them,” she explained. “An initiative like this does build a cohesive community that’s working together on citizenship, compassion and impact.”
Although the United Way of Steele County hasn’t finalized its own act of kindness, Lyons said they’ll be meeting as a staff later this week to figure something out. In the meantime, he noted that they’ll be posting inspirational quotes and stories to social media all week long and are eager to engage with local individuals and organizations taking on their own initiatives.
Those wanting to get involved can perform an act of kindness — or multiple — and keep it for themselves or share it on any social media platform, tagging it with “#LiveUnitedMN.”