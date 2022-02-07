The Dairy Queen in Owatonna has "closed for the season," but the franchise owner confirmed it's not really about the winter season.
On Jan. 30, the People's Press received multiple videos of what appeared to be employees at the local Dairy Queen location throwing a bag of food outside toward a woman approaching the store. The woman then moves toward the food, slips and falls straight back on the sidewalk immediately in front of the entrance.
The video, which comes from a Snapchat account, is captioned "Lady was rude asf." Audio can be heard of females in the background laughing as the woman falls, and at one point someone calling the woman an expletive.
The following day, the website for the local franchise posted the message, "We are closed for the season; we look forward to seeing you next spring!"
There are a number of Dairy Queen locations across the state that close during the winter time, including the North Broadway location in Rochester, one in Duluth, and the famous Moorhead location on the Minnesota-North Dakota border. While these locations typically make the choice to be seasonal because of slow business in the colder months, the franchise owner of the Owatonna location, Fourteen Foods, confirmed Feb. 1 that this location will be closed due to an internal investigation.
In a post to the Owatonna Dairy Queen Facebook page, Fourteen Foods offered the following public statement:
"Fourteen Foods shares your concerns about what was shown in the video this past Sunday. We are in the process of conducting an internal investigation, including talking with employees at the restaurant, reviewing security footage, and talked with the customer in the video yesterday. Know that we are taking this matter extremely seriously. The store will remain closed until the investigation is complete. Our number one goal is to be able to continue to serve the Owatonna community to the best of our ability."
According to Amie Hoffner, corporate communications director for Dairy Queen, employees at this location are employees of the franchise owner, and therefore Fourteen Foods is responsible for all employee relations at this location.
Fourteen Foods declined to answer any additional questions at this time.
According to the website, Fourteen Foods is a multi-unit owner and operator of more than 230 DQ Grill & Chill restaurants and Dairy Queen Braziers in Alabama, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.