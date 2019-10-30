OWATONNA — November is just around the corner and the hunt is on again in Owatonna. This year, the host of holiday bazaars, craft and bake sales will be spread out evenly over the first two weekends of the month, as opposed to concentrating on the first weekend as in years past.
Traditionally happening on or around the start of Minnesota deer hunting season, some sales have moved to the second weekend in November to coincide with this year’s opener while others have hung back — making for a longer “hunting” season for the more retail-inclined.
Items typically include baked goods, holiday and home decor, metalwork, woodcarving and a variety of other arts and crafts. As Sue Johnson with the Eagles Auxiliary Craft and Bake Sale put it, it’s “things you wouldn’t normally find in a store.”
“[The sale] is for individuals who don’t hunt, but who really like to go on the hunt for unique and interesting things,” explained Silvan Durben, who helps organize a sale at the Owatonna Arts Center. “We’re going to have pottery, hand painted furniture, jewelry.”
Durben noted that the show, called “Pastimes,” also focuses on providing a shopping experience. During all three days of the sale, which runs the second weekend of November, there will be homemade bread and soup for shoppers to enjoy.
“A number of people come individually and then see their friends and neighbors and catch up on how their lives are going over a bowl or a cup of soup,” said Durben.
Johnson also emphasized the social aspect of the bazaars.
“We’ve got a nice location and we’ve got the bar open during the sale,” she said. “The ladies like to go in and have cocktails while they’re doing their shopping.”
Over at the Elks Lodge, sale committee member Janell Salcedo said she has a lot of people who stop by just for lunch.
“They’ll go to [another sale] for breakfast, here for lunch, there for a snack. Some have their whole route planned out,” she explained. This year, Salcedo said the Elks will be serving up homemade rolls in the morning, followed by Maid-Rite sandwiches and wild rice soup for lunch.
While “Pastimes” is taking place the same weekend as the deer opener, both the Eagles and Elks sales are happening this coming weekend.
For the Elks part, Salcedo said the sale — now in its 21st year — has always fallen on the first Saturday of the month. Johnson wasn’t aware that the hunting opener was taking place later this year, but noted that having the sales more spread out might give people additional time to make the rounds.
“Some people don’t even get to all of them, so I think it may be an advantage having time to do it both weekends,” she noted.
With almost a dozen sales happening over the first half of the month, time is of the essence and Salcedo’s advice about planning a route may prove to be helpful for residents hoping to hit more than one event. For those wanting to get out and shop, here is a list of Owatonna bazaars, craft and bake sales happening over the course of the next two weekends:
First weekend: Nov. 1-3
Owatonna Hospital Auxiliary Bazaar
Owatonna Hospital, 2250 26th St. NW
Friday, Nov. 1, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The auxiliary bazaar raises money for infant sleep sacks at the hospital. This year’s sale will feature baked goods, sewn goods, a new and nearly-new sale, kids’ toys, books, clothing and accessories.
Elks Club Craft Show
Elks Lodge #1395, 126 Vine St. E.
Saturday, Nov. 2, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
For it’s 21st annual sale, the Elks Club will feature unique holiday decorations, wreaths, wooden wares and jewelry. There will also be homemade rolls until 11 a.m., followed by Maid-Rite sandwiches and wild rice soup.
Christmas for Veterans
Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 Lincoln Ave. S.
Saturday, Nov. 2, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
This year marks the 20th annual craft and bake sale, with proceeds from booth rentals and donations going to buy gifts for local veterans and Gold Star parents.
St. Joseph’s Extravaganza
St. Joseph Catholic Church, 512 Elm Ave. S.
Saturday, Nov. 2, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 3, 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Artists, craftspeople and home-based vendors will once again converge on St. Joseph’s for the parish’s annual sale. There will be door prizes, as well as lunch from 11 a.m. until it’s gone on Saturday.
Charity Bazaar
Steele County Community Center, 1380 Elm Ave. S.
Saturday, Nov. 2, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Hosted by a number of area churches from greater Steele County, the Charity Bazaar will feature lefse, kolache, breads, cookies, cakes and more baked goods. There will also be a variety of homemade items and a hot lunch including sloppy joe sandwiches, pie and coffee.
Eagles Auxiliary Craft & Bake Sale
Eagles Club, 141 Rose St. E.
Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For the first time this year, shoppers will be able to enter to win prizes by making a donation to the Eagles Auxiliary, which then uses the money to help fund community projects and organizations. Prizes include jewelry, gift certificates, wine baskets and more. Vendors will also be on hand selling pottery, metal working and other unique crafts.
Second weekend: Nov. 7-9
“Pastimes” Fine Art & Craft Sale
Owatonna Arts Center, 435 Garden View Lane
Thursday, Nov. 7, 5 to 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 8, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The OAC is once again hosting its annual fine art and craft show, with homemade bread and soup for shoppers to snack on. Items for sale will include restored and painted furniture, pottery, jewelry, wooden bowls, paintings and more.
Santa’s Cellar
Owatonna Fairgrounds, 1525 Cedar Ave. S.
Friday, Nov. 8, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Set up in the fairgrounds’ Community Building, Santa’s Cellar features all handmade goods. These include baked treats, hand-woven baskets, farmhouse furniture, signs, soaps, lotions and more.
Mary Carstensen 18th Annual Artisan Trunk Show
Brooktree Golf Course and Broken Tee, 1369 Cherry St.
Friday, Nov. 8, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This annual trunk show is scheduled to take place at Brooktree Golf Course during the second weekend of bazaar season — organizers could not be reached for comment, but artisan goods are almost certain to be on hand.
Catholic Daughters Craft Sale
St. Joseph Catholic Church, 512 Elm Ave. S.
Saturday, Nov. 9, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas will once again put on their annual fall bazaar, with holiday baked goods, candy, craft items and a bucket raffle. They will also have lunch for sale.
St. Mary’s School
St. Mary’s School, 730 Cedar Ave. S.
Saturday, Nov. 9, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Hosted in the school’s gymnasium, the sale will feature 30 vendors selling sewn and wooden goods, jewelry, fermented foods, sauerkraut, baked goods and more. Proceeds from the bake sale, as well as vendor fees, go towards programming for students.