A Saturday traffic stop for inoperable brake lights quickly turned into a Blooming Prairie man’s arrest on drug and weapons charges.
The driver, Scott Michael Hofius, 50, reportedly told Faribault police officers that his license was suspended and that “he did not think he had proof of insurance, but that he was insured.”
While Hofius looked for his insurance card, the officer reportedly conducted routine checks on the driver, confirming Hofius’ driver’s license was revoked and learning he had convictions for first-degree controlled substance crime, fifth-degree controlled substance crime and car theft.
After returning to Hofius’ vehicle, the officer reported that Hofius appeared to conceal a red glass object by shutting the car ashtray as the officer looked into the vehicle. After Hofius was asked to exit the vehicle, officers found a bullet in each of his pockets.
Court documents state a device used to smoke marijuana, “packed with” the drug, was found inside the car along with an unloaded revolver. Next to the gun was a vacuum-sealed bag allegedly containing more than 16 grams of marijuana. One bag found inside the vehicle allegedly weighed 22.21 grams, and the second weighed 5.89 grams.
Hofius is charged in Rice County District Court with first-degree meth possession, possessing a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence and possessing ammunition after having been convicted of a crime of violence.
Judge Karie M. Anderson set conditional bail for Hofius at $75,000 Tuesday. As of Wednesday, he was in custody.
In other court reports:
Jennifer Anne Working, 30, of Owatonna is charged with third-degree meth possession in a park zone and fifth-degree felony controlled substance possession after she allegedly possessed meth inside of her bra Sept. 7 while at Teepee Tonka Park in Faribault.