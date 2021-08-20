An Owatonna woman is facing felony charges after she allegedly struck a motorcyclist with her minivan in the Rose Street roundabout.
Catherine Brown Furness, 68, was charged Friday with criminal vehicular operation while under the influence of a controlled substance which resulted in substantial bodily harm. The charge stems from an accident that took place on Wednesday afternoon at the Rose Street roundabout, which sent a motorcyclist to the hospital with a head injury.
According to the criminal complaint, a Steele County Sheriff’s deputy witnessed a minivan — driven by Furness — fail to yield the right of way while traveling west on Rose Street, sideswiping a motorcycle. The motorcycle bounced off of the minivan and the driver fell off and struck his head on the pavement, according to the report.
The driver was transported to the Owatonna Hospital. Court records show he suffered a skull fracture, ear drum bleed, shoulder injury and road rash.
As officers were talking with Furness there was reportedly a faint smell of marijuana coming from her vehicle and her eyes were slightly yellow and red. After Furness allegedly told officers “I wish my grandkids were here, they would love to see all this,” in regard to the first responder vehicles, police said they had reason to believe she was under the influence of a controlled substance.
Furness was arrested after she reportedly failed standard field sobriety tests, and a small amount of marijuana and a prescription pill bottle were located inside her vehicle.
Her first court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 23.
In other court news:
Devin Lee Polus, 34, of Minnesota City was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree drug possession.
According to the criminal complaint, at 5:28 a.m. on Thursday the Steele County Sheriff’s Office dispatched to a report of person sleeping in a car at the intersection of Highway 218 and 98th Street SE. Deputies located the vehicle with Florida plates that was reportedly running and the driver – later identified as Polus – was asleep with his foot on the brake.
When asked, Polus was allegedly unable to provide a reason for being in rural Steele County and said the car was a rental, but could not provide rental papers.
Polus had an active felony warrant out for a probation violation in Winona County and was arrested. Deputies performed an inventory search of the vehicle prior to the tow arrival and located two baggies containing a crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, according to court documents.
The two bags weighed a total of 120 grams with packaging.
Polus' criminal history includes multiple felony convictions in various counties dating back to 2008.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 24.