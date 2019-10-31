OWATONNA — There must have been something in the water of Straight River a century ago as Owatonna seemed to explode with development and businesses.
Among the several new and shiny things that came to Owatonna was a small golf course on the south side of town right along the river, a course that a small group of golf enthusiasts organized and opened as the Owatonna Country Club.
The Country Club first opened in May 1919, and 100 years later the club is still serving the community.
“Whether you’re a business or a golf course — whatever you run — if it’s been around for 100 years it shows in the longevity that you are doing something right,” said Dan Jacott, the general manager of the Owatonna Country Club.
Though Jacott has only been with the club for a year, he stated that it was the prime time for him to join the team as they have been focused on not only the club’s centennial celebrations, but also their rich history as a part of the city.
“Everyone here in the city cares so much about the city,” Jacott said. “It’s that Owatonna pride that really has been fun to be a part of. It’s a fun place to live, work and play.”
From the club’s beginning, Jacott said that the Country Club was clearly the “social spot” to be for their various events, dinners and parties. When he first joined the club as the general manager, he said they immediately formed a centennial committee to determine how to best celebrate their 100-year milestone.
“We didn’t want just one event to celebrate it because obviously a lot of people would be out of town,” he explained. “So we decided to have one event a month from May through December.”
So far this year, the Country Club has hosted three golf events, a tent party with live music, a pool party and a centennial smoke featuring cigars, whiskey and smoked foods.
On Saturday, Nov. 2, the club will be hosting a centennial celebration dinner for their members, bringing back the dinner dances of the 1920s. The dances continued through the 1930s and ‘40s, though the number of dances per year reduced due to the war. Jacott stated that this weekend’s event will help bring back the dinner dance of a bygone era.
“This was the place to be seen and the place to see people,” Jacott added about the old-time dinner dances. “It still is. We’d like to start bringing back those events.”
Also during the event, the club will be honoring 40 members that hold the longest-standing membership with the club, inviting them to speak and share stories of the changes they have seen throughout the years and some of their favorite memories. This is a slight spin-off of a special feature to their monthly members newsletter called the “Hickory Stick” that has been running in recent months, where members are invited to share stories of their times at the club.
“I really love the ones when the member talks about their grandparents being members of the club and coming with them for an Easter egg hunt or some other event,” Jacott said. “That generational piece is special and it’s nice to hear memories of the club from yesteryear and their new memories now as members themselves.”
An additional feature added to the Country Club to honor their centennial has been newly added décor to a hallway near the pro shop, featuring old photos of the club, artist renderings and layout plans for the golf course that has changed over the years. Jacott’s favorite piece, however, is the 150-year old tree and its accompanying timeline.
“We kept a section of the tree after it was cut down and have it displayed where you can see all the rings,” Jacott explained, stating that thumbtacks have been added to mark significant events in the nation, the city and at the club over the years. “The timeline of the tree on the property is really special and just really marks all the celebrations of the first 100 years.”
Looking into the next 100 years, Jacott said that the plan will remain the same as it has since day one: focus on the members.
“All the decisions we make and anything we put out there in the form of entertainment, we just want it to be a great product,” Jacott said. “We want to have a place that people can feel they can call their home away from home, and having a staff that’s on board with the ideal of putting the members first I think is what really separates the Owatonna Country Club from a lot of other places.”
The final centennial celebration will take place in December as a “Brunch with Santa” event. Jacott said that horse-drawn sleigh rides along the property will be available for members, as well.