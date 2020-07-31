Peeps and Landen.jpg

Peeps the goose is the favored family pet at the Hendrickson household. Pictured with the goose is 9-year-old Landen Hendrickson. (Photo courtesy of Ron Hendrickson)

A few feathered friends have made life more enjoyable for Ron Hendrickson and his family during the coronavirus pandemic.

When Ron’s place of employment, the Mall of America Dairy Queen, shut down temporarily, he knew he needed to conquer his boredom. He also thought his 9-year-old son, Landen, could use a companion during spring school closures. It seemed like the perfect opportunity to buy a goose. And two ducks and two turkeys.

“We got [the ducks and turkeys] afterward, so now it’s kind of a funny farm we have,” Ron said with a laugh.

Ducks, turkeys and goose.jpg

Ducks, turkeys, and a goose named Peeps all gather on Ron Hendrickson’s patio. (Photo courtesy of Ron Hendrickson)

Of all the birds they own, Ron said Peeps, the goose, is the Faribault family’s favorite and “one in 100,000.”

Ron bought Peeps as a three-day-old goose from a friend in May. Although he had geese as a child, raising a goose was a first time experience for his wife, Jolene, and stepdaughter, Lana. Peeps loves Jolene the most, said Ron, and Lana trained their yellow lab, Lola, not to chase him.

baby peeps and Landen.jpg

Landen Hendrickson, 9, has helped raise a goose named Peeps since May. His dad, Ron, bought Peeps so Landen would have a friend during Minnesota’s stay at home orders. (Photo courtesy of Ron Hendrickson)
baby peeps and Jolene.jpg

Ron Hendrickson convinced his wife, Jolene, to help him raise a goose. She’s pictured here with baby Peeps. (Photo courtesy of Ron Hendrickson)

The family’s dog, George, a daschund, who has a history of hunting geese, even lies on the patio next to Peeps. According to Ron, Peeps is “100% the boss.”

dog meets bird.jpg

Although he has a history of hunting geese, the Hendrickson family’s dog George has befriended their pet goose, Peeps. (Photo courtesy of Ron Hendrickson)

Raising Peeps in the house kept Ron and his family busy.

“Expect them to make a disaster,” Ron advises anyone who wants to raise a goose. “My little boy said we should change his name to ‘Poops.’”

Despite the mess, Ron said Peeps has become Landen’s best friend in the past couple months. Peeps accompanies Landen when he paddle boards, and he now flies along when Ron jet skis, water skis or drives a four-wheeler.

Peeps and Landen in a boat.jpg

Like any best friends, Landen Hendrickson and his goose, Peeps, do all sorts of activities together. (Photo courtesy of Ron Hendrickson)
Peeps flying.png

When Ron Hendrickson drives his boat, his pet goose flies right along. (Photo courtesy of Ron Hendrickson)
Peeps on 4 wheeler.jpg

Peeps the goose poses on the four-wheeler he likes to fly beside. (Photo courtesy of Ron Hendrickson)

“We set a goal of trying to water ski with [Peeps] by the end of August and instead he did it on July 21 or so, more than a month early,” Ron said.

jet ski and peeps.jpg

Peeps the goose learned to fly along with water skiers a month before expected. (Photo courtesy of Ron Hendrickson)

When he isn’t busy flying around, Peeps likes to eat lettuce from the garden, carry flip flops around the yard with his beak, relax on the patio with the turkeys and ducks, and watch other geese fly by. Ron said Peeps knows not to fly away with the flock.

Sometimes, Peeps seems more like a dog than a goose. He learned to unroll the sod Ron laid because he discovered night crawlers underneath, and he also digs them out of tree holes. Peeps also acts like a guard dog when he sees deer near the pond in Ron’s backyard and chases them away.

Travis Pineur Pond.jpg

Peeps the goose isn’t afraid to chase away deer from Travis Pineur Pond, a tribute pond to the late hunter. (Photo courtesy of Ron Hendrickson)

Ron made the pond over Memorial Day weekend in 2019 and named it Travis Pineur Pond, after a former neighbor and “the best hunter [Ron] ever met.” Pineur died in a accident in Morristown on Feb. 24, 2019 — Ron’s birthday. This year, Ron planted over 200 trees near the pond, adding to the tribute to Pineur.

Travis Pineur Pond has attracted all sorts of creatures, including red-bellied snakes about the size of night crawlers, a couple lizards, sandhill cranes and a Blanding’s turtle. Ron spotted a 180-class whitetail buck one day, and said it was as if Pineur sent it.

“That was the biggest, biggest buck I ever saw,” Ron said. “I swear [Travis] was playing tricks on me because I love to hunt.”

Reporter Misty Schwab can be reached at 507-333-3135. Follow her on Twitter @APGmisty. ©Copyright 2020 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Load comments