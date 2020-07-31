A few feathered friends have made life more enjoyable for Ron Hendrickson and his family during the coronavirus pandemic.
When Ron’s place of employment, the Mall of America Dairy Queen, shut down temporarily, he knew he needed to conquer his boredom. He also thought his 9-year-old son, Landen, could use a companion during spring school closures. It seemed like the perfect opportunity to buy a goose. And two ducks and two turkeys.
“We got [the ducks and turkeys] afterward, so now it’s kind of a funny farm we have,” Ron said with a laugh.
Of all the birds they own, Ron said Peeps, the goose, is the Faribault family’s favorite and “one in 100,000.”
Ron bought Peeps as a three-day-old goose from a friend in May. Although he had geese as a child, raising a goose was a first time experience for his wife, Jolene, and stepdaughter, Lana. Peeps loves Jolene the most, said Ron, and Lana trained their yellow lab, Lola, not to chase him.
The family’s dog, George, a daschund, who has a history of hunting geese, even lies on the patio next to Peeps. According to Ron, Peeps is “100% the boss.”
Raising Peeps in the house kept Ron and his family busy.
“Expect them to make a disaster,” Ron advises anyone who wants to raise a goose. “My little boy said we should change his name to ‘Poops.’”
Despite the mess, Ron said Peeps has become Landen’s best friend in the past couple months. Peeps accompanies Landen when he paddle boards, and he now flies along when Ron jet skis, water skis or drives a four-wheeler.
“We set a goal of trying to water ski with [Peeps] by the end of August and instead he did it on July 21 or so, more than a month early,” Ron said.
When he isn’t busy flying around, Peeps likes to eat lettuce from the garden, carry flip flops around the yard with his beak, relax on the patio with the turkeys and ducks, and watch other geese fly by. Ron said Peeps knows not to fly away with the flock.
Sometimes, Peeps seems more like a dog than a goose. He learned to unroll the sod Ron laid because he discovered night crawlers underneath, and he also digs them out of tree holes. Peeps also acts like a guard dog when he sees deer near the pond in Ron’s backyard and chases them away.
Ron made the pond over Memorial Day weekend in 2019 and named it Travis Pineur Pond, after a former neighbor and “the best hunter [Ron] ever met.” Pineur died in a accident in Morristown on Feb. 24, 2019 — Ron’s birthday. This year, Ron planted over 200 trees near the pond, adding to the tribute to Pineur.
Travis Pineur Pond has attracted all sorts of creatures, including red-bellied snakes about the size of night crawlers, a couple lizards, sandhill cranes and a Blanding’s turtle. Ron spotted a 180-class whitetail buck one day, and said it was as if Pineur sent it.
“That was the biggest, biggest buck I ever saw,” Ron said. “I swear [Travis] was playing tricks on me because I love to hunt.”