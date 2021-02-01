Steele County Historical Society’s History Center is set to be the new home to an iconic piece of Owatonna art.
After 50 years of hanging in the dining room of Jerry’s Supper Club, a large mural depicting Owatonna’s past will be relocated to the history center.
The mural will be hung above the history center’s atrium, allowing visitors to once again admire the large historical piece. Signs explaining the mural’s content and history will also be on display.
The 6-foot-by-21-foot mural was a pillar during the eating establishment’s lifetime, beginning in the restaurant’s opening in 1960 until its closing in 2009, according to Kellen Hinrichsen, history center executive director.
“It was painted as a depiction of downtown Owatonna around the turn of the 20th century,” Hinrichsen said.
However, the painting isn’t completely historically accurate in its depiction. Hinrichsen points out that not every element or building in the mural would have existed at the same time, for example some of the businesses would not have been there at the same time as others. Instead the mural characterizes a general idea of what the downtown area would have looked like in the early 1900s.
A few weeks ago, the history center was approached with the mural donation as Jerry’s Supper Club is currently under renovation. Working on an extremely tight schedule, and with an approaching building ownership transfer, Hinrichsen and others have been scurrying to get the preservation project going. They hope to get the mural up at the center by the end of February, and are requesting the public’s help with fundraising to make the transfer possible.
Hinrichsen says the center is happy to take the mural, a historical significant piece of art to the residents of Steele County.
“When we first shared pictures (of the mural) when I visited Jerry’s on our Facebook page, the outpouring of public support was just unexpected,” Hinrichsen said.
People began flooding the comment section with stories and memories from their visits to the restaurant. According to these stories, Jerry’s was the place to go, whether it was to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or family reunion. Some recall family members working there, while others talked about the restaurant’s great food. Regardless of the types of memories, the eatery was an iconic spot in Steele County, Hinrichsen said.
The positive memories were accompanied with donations as the history center surpassed its original donation goal of $4,000 within 42 hours of posting its GoFundMe campaign.
Donations will help fund the mural’s transition safely from the restaurant to the history center. Funds will also go toward installing lighting and interpretive signs and ensuring the mural is hung safely. Recently the history center has extended its fundraiser with a goal of $18,000, as bids for the project have come in higher than originally anticipated.
The society explained the increase on their Facebook page:
“Initially, money was thought to be available to handle the removal of the mural and its transport to the History Center, but this has not panned out. On top of that, the costs of removing the mural have increased as the wall has been found to be load bearing and needs to be reinforced. Lastly, the original bid for the hanging of the mural did not take certain structural concerns into account and now has to be hung from the ceiling in order to handle the mural’s weight, further increasing the cost.”
Hinrichsen further explained that the idea to donate the mural occurred in mid-January and thus the center would have to figure out the funding and project planning fast.
“It all came about very quickly. It was unexpected but welcomed,” Hinrichsen said.
As of Monday afternoon, the GoFundMe has raised $7,140 from 101 people in just six days, according to the campaign’s page. Hinrichsen said he believes the mural’s addition will be beneficial to the community and the history center. He is looking forward to seeing it displayed in the center and seeing continued support from the community. The mural preservation project is just one of the exciting upgrades the center will be making this year.