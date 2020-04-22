While students are away this summer, Blooming Prairie Elementary School will undergo an almost invisible upgrade — having a security glaze put on the glass at all of its entrances.
At a Monday night meeting, the Blooming Prairie School Board approved that and other safety measures at the facility, in addition to a new technology lease to replace tablets and laptops across the district. Bids for new security measures at the elementary have come in at just over $72,000.
While upgrades for the devices will run roughly $380,000, that will be paid for over four years in large part by a voter-approved technology levy.
With unanimous support from the board, these updates will include the security glazing, as well as the addition of card readers and door alarms. The latter devices will alert staff in the event that a door into the school becomes propped open.
On the security glazing, Superintendent Chris Staloch added, “It’s nearly impossible to break, and it would be very time-consuming for someone to get through that glass, no matter how they were trying to get in.”
Both safety measures will be funded by a school safety grant, which the district received from the state. Waseca Glass Inc. came in with the low bid of just under $46,000 for the glazing, which the board approved over a $73,000 estimate from Ford Metro Inc. in Rochester. Bloomington-based Floyd Total Security submitted the sole bid for the card readers and door alarms, roughly $26,600.
After making the final lease payment on current technology last summer, the board also approved the $380,000 lease to update tablets at the elementary school and personal devices for middle and high school students with new equipment from Apple, Inc.
Through a voter-approved levy, the district will receive an additional $75,000 per year for the next decade for technology. At the meeting, Staloch noted that this will help offset the annual payments of roughly $75,000 to $90,000 over the four-year term of the lease. Board chair Rod Krell added that the estimated buyback on the district’s current technology ranges from $70,000 to $80,000.
In addition to replacing the current devices, the district also moved to combine its phone and internet services through one provider — Jaguar Communications, which currently provides only internet for the schools. The district currently pays for phone services through Frontier Communications and Rochester Telecom Systems.
Set to take effect June 15, Staloch estimated at the meeting that this bundle will save the district upward of $300 a month.