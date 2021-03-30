Construction of the new Owatonna High School is one step closer to reality after the Owatonna School Board approved a partial contract award Monday.
The School Board awarded bids totaling $36.5 million for work on the new high school building, which is set to break ground in May. Board member Jolayne Mohs abstained from the vote because of a family connection to one of the companies the board was approving.
More bids for the high school construction project are expected to be presented to the School Board for approval April 12.
Many of the approved contractors for the various projects are Minnesota-based and a few are area businesses in Owatonna, Blooming Prairie, Faribault and Dodge Center.
Board member Deborah Bandel raised some concerns about keeping more of the project’s funding within the local economy and hiring more local workers. While it would be great to see more local companies getting these project bids, Olson noted, the bids are public and open to companies which can offer the right bid for the work scope.
“There might be situations too, in particular in some of these larger contracts, that a company will come in and then they will also subcontract with one of our local contractors because perhaps the contractors that reside here weren't big enough to take on the scope, but they may in fact do some of the work and be a subcontractor of the larger company to do that work so that's possibility,” Superintendent Jeff Elstad said.
Mohs pointed out that workers often pump money into the local economy as they stay in local hotels, eat at local restaurants and shop while in the area for work.
While contractors with the lowest bids were awarded the majority of the work so far, three were chosen through a best value bid process. These work scopes were the project's concrete, structural steel and site clearing, all projects that need to be done in order to get construction rolling. Axel H. Ohman Inc. of Minneapolis was chosen to do the concrete work for $4.9 million, Ted Mannstedt & Son of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was chosen for the structural steel work for $4.2 million and JJD Co. of Blooming Prairie was chosen to do the site clearing and earthwork for $6.9 million.
“Normally when you go out for bids, it's just the lowest bid is your winner, and you move forward ... and then we just start the process. With the best value, it gives us a little more flexibility of who the contractors can be,” said Bob Olson, the district's facilities, infrastructure and security director.
A rubric point system was created to weigh contractor options for those three work scopes, taking into account the bid, the contractor’s reference and whether the contractors have similar experience on a similar size project. After considering these variables, the top two to four candidates were brought in for an interview. The interviews were also calculated into the point system, according to Olson.
“These (bids) have all been vetted. We've had Kraus-Anderson go through and make phone calls to make sure that their numbers are good, their bonds are good, everything like that is up and running,” Olson told the board prior to the approval.
Other bids awarded Monday for the high school construction were:
- Final clearing: Prime Construction Solutions of Bloomington, $125,000
- Finish carpentry and exterior out building: Mohs Contracting Inc. of Owatonna, $2.1 million
- Plastic laminate casework and millwork: ICG of St. Cloud, $778,146
- Doors, frames and hardware: Johnson Hardware of Dodge Center, $879,520
- Entrances, storefronts and curtain walls: Ford Metro Inc. of Rochester, $2.3 million
- Tile: MCI Inc. of Waite Park, $1.2 million
- Ceilings and acoustical treatments: Twin City Acoustics of New Hope, $1.1 million
- Flooring: Floors by Beckers of St. Cloud, $1.4 million
- Wood flooring: H2I Group of Minneapolis, $296,100
- Terrazzo: Advanced Terrazzo and Tile Co. of Coon Rapids, $690,000
- Painting: Admiral Coatings Inc. of Maple Lake, $641,800
- Visual display boards: Building Material Supply Inc. of Edina, $243,100
- Specialties: Building Material Supply Inc. of Edina, $104,235
- Loading dock: Miner Ltd., doing business as Star Equipment, of Lino Lakes, $25,290
- Food service: TriMark of Rogers, $1.1 million
- Gymnasium equipment: H&B Specialized Products of Eden Prairie, $252,900
- Bleacher seating: SAAFE LLC of Excelsior, $186,838
- Auditorium seating: H&B Specialized Products of Eden Prairie, $145,700
- Stadium grandstands: F&D Specialty Stands of North Collins, New York, $1.2 million
- Greenhouse: Albert J. Lauer Inc. of Farmington, $171,354
- Wheelchair lift: Arrow Lift of Duluth, $34,680
- Special foundations: Peterson Contractors of Reinbeck, Iowa, $381,000
- Asphalt paving: Crane Creek Asphalt of Faribault, $1.4 million
- Concrete paving: Ultra Concrete of Cokato, $1.3 million
- Fencing: American Fence Company of Rochester, $739,645
- Irrigation, landscape and site furnishings: Autumn Ridge Landscaping of Loretto, $1.6 million