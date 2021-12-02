Similar to many volunteer organizations, the local Junior Achievement programs felt the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic as the public health crisis forced them to completely shift gears.
But despite having to abruptly pivot to an almost completely virtual platform; staff, board members and volunteers with JA celebrated a wildly successful 2020 Thursday morning during the ninth annual breakfast benefit at Torey's Restaurant and Bar in downtown Owatonna.
"Last year we were successful in delivering programs with 170 educators, impacting 3,420 students," said Vanessa Jensen, JA North district manager for the Owatonna area. Jensen said they were also able to host a virtual career fair that 315 students were able to attend and have access to for up to three months.
The organization, which has been around since 1949, and later in 1982 became Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest, is a nonprofit that focuses on empowering students across the region in financial literacy, work and career readiness and entrepreneurship.
This past September, the organization officially changed its name it Junior Achievement North, and continues to serve students in Steele, Rice and Waseca counties.
In addition to the virtual classroom experiences in 2020, Jensen said JA was able to provide 399 sixth grade students with "Adventures in a Bag" in replace of the usual JA BizTown field trip in St. Paul to an experiential learning lab. During a typical field trip year, students learn what it takes to run a successful business, manage a debit card and checking account, and work as a team. Because of the pandemic, Jensen said they were able to provide these same lessons in a take-home kit.
According to Jensen, sixth graders are currently able to register to return to JA BizTown in April.
During the event Thursday morning, Jensen announced to the crowd that JA has been able to successfully re-enter classrooms to provide their programs. Thus far in the 2021-22 school year, JA has provided programs with 108 K-5 classrooms and currently have 2,696 regional students registered.
Also returning this year was the Made in Owatonna Day partnership, a SteeleCoWorks programs sponsored by the Bosch Community Fund, which took place in October. It is a partnership with the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce, the United Way of Steele County, Owatonna Public Schools and JA North.
Chamber President Brad Meier said Thursday morning that this particular partnership is crucial in connecting kids with real jobs and careers that can be found in Steele County. According to Meier, 75% of students who participated in Made in Owatonna Day this fall said it was their first time connecting with a local business. He also said 93% of the students who participated said the career fields they learned about sounded fun.
"Things are looking pretty good," Jensen said about the current position of JA programming. "We want to be known as an innovator and a business partner and a partner with our education teams. We are here and committed to being focused on equity."
Jensen also announced that the JA BigBowl event will be returning to Owatonna on Feb. 18. A spring event in Waseca is currently in the planning stages, too.