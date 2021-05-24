The Owatonna school district is looking for ways to equip students with a career guide as they move through the district and enter the workforce.
The district is hoping to hire a Career Pathways navigator to serve in the district’s Adult Basic Education program and the district's Area Learning Center students, according to Superintendent Jeff Elstad. Last week the district was set to interview candidates for the new role. The new role will address an identified need for Adult Basic Education and ALC students.
While the district already has connections with Anisha Zak, who serves as the workforce entry coordinator, Zak focuses mainly on working with Owatonna High School students in addition to Medford and Blooming Prairie high school students. This new role will help nontraditional students navigate professional life outside of school.
“The other piece that we're really requesting of this position, that have a little deeper knowledge of our curriculum, because what we want to do is take some of the career pathway curriculum from our high school and start to interject that within the Adult Basic Education program so that we’re not working in separate camps,” Elstad said.
The district would like to have the navigator for the 2021-22 school year and officials are hoping to bring the person on board Aug. 1. The early start to the position will allow the new hire to become acclimated to the district prior to students' return.
On Monday night, Owatonna High School Principal Kory Kath is expected to update the Owatonna School Board on the OHS Career Pathways program. Kath is set to explain the various terms and resources used in the OHS’s Career Pathways program. Kath will also review the fields of study within the Career Pathways program and highlight some of the next steps to expand the program.