Over the last several years, the Owatonna Eagles Club has helped raise more than $250,000 for cancer research in Minnesota. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic leaving its 2021 Cancer Auction — typically held in February — up in the air, the nonprofit has looked for alternative ways to continue to raise funds for worthy causes.
“It’s not looking like there will be a Cancer Auction this year, so we decided to use all the money raised at our Thursday car shows will go toward cancer research,” said Chris Behne, a trustee with the Owatonna Eagles. “We usually raise about $60,000 at that event, so we have been trying to find other ways to make some of that money.”
That’s where Lanny Louks and his passion for classic cars came in. Louks, who is a regular at the Thursday car shows, offered to organize a Saturday show later this month and give 100% of the proceeds go to the Eagles Cancer Foundation — a cause he believes in.
“Cancer is just a horrible disease,” Louks said, adding he has had friends and family who have fallen victim to cancer. “The more money people put into researching it to try to find a cure, the better.”
The car show on Sept. 26 will be similar to the regular Thursday night car shows, which ended last week, though the major difference — aside from the day — will be a charge for car entries. Louks said this is to help raise additional funds for the foundation. Concessions will also be sold on site. Louks will provide trophies, dash plaques and door prizes for the cars that participate.
“By having it be outside, there will be plenty of room for social distancing so people don’t have to worry too much about the current situation in the world,” Louks said in reference to COVID-19.
Behne said the car show is a welcome addition to the Eagles this year as it continues to face uncertainty with its fundraising efforts.
“We donate about $100,000 every year to numerous causes, and a lot of that money usually comes from our charitable gambling,” Behne said. “That took a bit of a hit this year with COVID, but we are still trying to do what we can for the community.”
According to Behne, the mission of the Eagles is to show and provide general care for the community and all people. For that reason, he said people like Louks are allowing the organization to continue to be a pillar in the community.
“We’re trying our best to raise what we can and give back,” Behne said. “I don’t think we’ve had to turn anybody down that’s asked for donations yet, and we’re still trying to keep up with that.”