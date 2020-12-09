Most local schools have made their way to full time distance learning at this point, requiring both teachers and students to pick up a new way of learning and instructing. While the switch to online learning is easier for some subjects, other subjects which rely heavily on in-person instruction are having a harder time.
Teachers whose subjects involve more hands-on activities are trying to find a balance between vigor and functionality. Choir, band, orchestra and art teachers are among those who had to alter instruction to conform to this COVID-19 era.
Pete Guenther, the band director at Owatonna High School, said teaching band via distance learning has created a different environment, adding that interactions between students and teachers have been stifled. Echoing the thoughts of many educators and school officials, Guenther said nothing can quite replace in-person learning.
“And any teacher would probably say that,” Guenther said.
Much of the communication between a conductor and an ensemble is based off of nonverbal cues, an action heavily reliant on in-person interactions. Even earlier in the year when the high school was in a hybrid model, Guenther said he only saw his class half the time. He said the band didn’t get to practice as much as they would have under normal circumstances, and as a result the band took longer to progress through new pieces of music.
“It's very difficult to get things moving when you see kids only half the time,” Guenther said.
Although the high school is now in full-time distance learning, Guenther still feels he is able to adequately teach in the model, although he said it has become a lot more work, a sentiment shared by many teachers.
Today he sits at three monitors, one for documents and books, another to host Google meets and a third to check emails and communicate.
“It's like mission control,” he said.
Students have been submitting excerpts of their music via audio files for assessment. Handling all of the submissions requires quite a bit of time and organization.
“The challenge is ... anytime you do something like that it's one submission times 160,” Guenther said.
Submission counts can run even higher for the music teachers, he added. Guenther goes through these submissions one by one, on top of evaluating class discussion boards and managing other class projects.
“The amount of time spent on the evaluative piece, I think is something people don’t think about,” Guenther said.
As an educator, there is a fight between vigor versus functionality, he said. The curriculum should be challenging and engaging, but at the same time educators have to be realistic about the workload and their ability to navigate the digital learning platform. Additionally, educators are trying to ensure materials presented through digital learning are meaningful to students.
Guenther surveys his students every so often to get feedback and hear what students would like to get out of distance learning. Despite the challenges, Guenther remains hopeful. He said the situation is manageable and wants to remind students that this is only temporary. He added that teachers are working harder than ever.
Pam Schmidt, an art teacher at Medford Elementary, has also been working hard to provide her students with art resources.
Since switching to distance learning a few weeks ago, Schmidt has been pulled from her art duties and moved into a support teacher role. She helps tutor students and meets virtually with students who are having a difficult time with the distance learning model. Even in her new and temporary role, Schmidt still makes it her goal to provide students with access to art activities.
“I’ve had kids ask me for stuff, so we created a website,” Schmidt said. “We put up a lot of tutorials and information and videos on how to do things and how to create things.”
The website (https://tinyurl.com/y2ndbevq) is a shared space with the music department and it includes music and art activity ideas for at home, video tutorials, digital games, virtual tours of museums and audio books.
Schmidt has also been working on tutorials to send directly to grade classes via their class stream, for example her fifth graders asked for car and truck drawing tutorials, blending techniques, watercolor tutorials and holiday craft ideas. The content then can be accessed by students on the fifth grade website for fun.
“So I've been kind of doing lots of different things,” Schmidt said. “I’ve been doing whatever I can do to keep them engaged in art.”
While some special classes have been rearranged at Medford Elementary because of the distance learning model, she is still making every effort to meet the wishes of students who love art and are asking for more content. Due to the shift in priorities, she is currently not grading student art as she would under normal circumstances.
While she does worry students are losing out on an opportunity to engage fully with art, she says she is very flexible and willing to go beyond what is asked of her to provide her students with art content as best she can.
“I’m positive about what we are doing in our school right now and I’m doing my best to continue with everything,” she said. Like many other educators, Schmidt is looking forward to the day she can see her students once again.