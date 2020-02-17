OWATONNA — As a part of Owatonna’s first National Entrepreneurship Week celebration, the Owatonna Area Business Development Center will be inducting its first class into its new Hall of Fame, recognizing powerhouse entrepreneurs of both yesterday and today.
Among those to be honored this week is C.I. Buxton, the man responsible for bringing Federated Insurance to Owatonna.
Buxton began his entrepreneurship journey in the beginning of 1907 when he met with a group of implement dealers in the Ryan Hotel in St. Paul to discuss a new business venture — insuring farmers and agriculture-based companies for fire damages. As a partner in his late father’s Owatonna company, Buxton & McClintock Implement Company, Buxton already had experience in the business selling cultivators, binders, plowers, and other farm implements to the local agricultural communities. He was well aware of the needs and struggles of local farmers, and that made him the ideal candidate for running the insurance company that was already facing financial difficulties.
The company was then known as the Minnesota Implement Dealers’ Association — or MIDA — and it was struggling to the point that the board of directors were considering having it dissolved by mid-1909 due to incredibly low assets. History states that Buxton was instrumental in convincing the other board members to borrow the money needed to keep the company afloat.
Following the resignation of the third secretary in the first two years of business, the board asked Buxton in 1910 to take on the role, a position he would hold until 1929 when he became president of the company. Upon taking the role of secretary, Buxton’s first order of business was to take all the files of the company and move them from Minneapolis to Owatonna. The location of the company’s first office in Owatonna was in the back of the National Farmer’s Bank Building – now the Wells Fargo Bank downtown.
As Buxton’s reputation for fairness in the settlement of claims bleed throughout the company, the premium base grew on a parallel level. Soon, the deficit from the company was erased and by the end of 1911 the company was able to report a surplus of almost $5,000. Five years later, the surplus was just under $95,000. In 1913, the company name was changed to Minnesota Implement Mutual Fire Company and moved to the Buxton & McClintock building as it had outgrown its original location.
The company later became the Mutual Implement and Hardware Insurance Company, then Federated Mutual Implement and Hardware Insurance Company, and, finally, Federated Mutual Insurance Company. In 1948, Federated entered the casualty insurance field and was one of the first major insurance companies to write both fire and casualty insurance. Accident and health coverage was added in 1949.
Buxton became the company’s president in 1929 and later served as chairman of the board from 1937 until his death in 1951. In 2014, the original building — part of the Federated Insurance Companies complex in downtown Owatonna — was renamed the Charles I. Buxton Building in honor of the pioneering leader.
According to the Owatonna Area Business Development Center, it was Buxton’s “unquestionable integrity” in his business dealings and a foundation of service, knowledge, and square-dealing that set forth the legacy on which the Federated Insurance of today was built.
Buxton will be officially inducted into the Owatonna Area Business Development Center Hall of Fame during a private ceremony on Friday, Fed. 21, at Owatonna Public Utilities. The other inductees include Bob Ayers of FoamCraft Packaging, Inc., James Martineau of Viracon, Tom Peterson of Climate by Design International, and Harry Wenger of Wenger Corporation.