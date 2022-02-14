It is time to once again wear your heart on your sleeve — or your running shorts.
Following the cancellation of the 2020 From the Heart Run/Walk and a hybrid model in 2021, both due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the organizing committee and racers alike are ready to pick up where they left off. By the time runners return to Lake Kohlmier in May, it will have been three full years since they last officially all met in person.
Organizer and founder of the event Beth Svenby said she has been receiving messages from a variety of people: her team, runners and past recipients who benefited from the event designed to provide financial and emotional support for families facing cancer.
“It has been so hard to know what to do,” Svenby said regarding the continuing pandemic butting against the need for the community event to return. “But in the end, we knew we had to bring it back, in whatever capacity we can, because it is about showing our recipients that, in the good times and the bad, we are in this together.”
Svenby said the committee is prepared to bring race day back in full force but will be forgoing the accompanying spaghetti supper and silent auction the night prior. Race day will take place at Lake Kohlmier on Saturday, May 7.
From the Heart is the charity race that raises money to assist Owatonna families battling cancer. Born from a dream she had after losing her own mother and learning about a local woman facing her own cancer journey, Svenby and a group of friends set out to give, not just financial support, but to provide emotional and physical support to the entire families affected by the disease.
Svenby was in church the first time she heard of Lisa Hilstad, a young mother of three who had been battling breast cancer. Svenby said she later had a vivid dream of how she could help a woman she had never met, and the inaugural From the Heart event took place in 2009.
Though Hilstad died before the event, Svenby said they were blessed. An outpouring of support to the community funneled toward Hilstad’s family, and Hilstad’s sister, Jen Schwab, became an active member of the organizing committee.
This year, however, From the Heart will have the unique opportunity to lift up and support one of its very own. Schwab was recently diagnosed with breast cancer — the very disease she lost her sister to — and will be one of two recipients for the 2022 From the Heart event.
“Jen and her extended family have been through a lot of hardship in their lives, but they continue to fight and overcome it all,” Svenby said, adding that, after Hilstad died, Schwab was quick to jump in and be as active and supportive in the From the Heart events as possible. “While the financial support is important for Jen, it is that emotional support that is going to be key for her, as she goes through this incredibly personal journey on so many levels.”
The second recipient for the 2022 event is Shelly Johnson, who was diagnosed with a cancer that attacks the kidneys. Johnson was recently recognized by the Owatonna High School boys hockey team during their “Stick it to Cancer” night, and she was nominated by several people to be a recipient for From the Heart.
The boys hockey players weren’t the only Huskies on ice set out to lift up those battling cancer this year. Recently, the girls hockey team donated more than $3,000 to the From the Heart event following a fundraiser.
“This is an amazing way to kick off the race this year,” Svenby said. “We’re getting older as committee members, and obviously our hope is that the legacy of From the Heart will continue, and new people will be invested in helping others in the community. Seeing these things that the youth and young people are doing, rising to the occasion of knowing and realizing that supporting others is what life is really all about, that is how we know From the Heart will be in good hands.”
Svenby said the From the Heart Committee is currently in the process of setting up online registration for the 2022 event and preparing pre-race shirts for interested parties through The Hat Chic in Owatonna. More information on both will be posted on the From the Heart website later this week at FromTheHeartRun.com.
Throughout the event’s lifespan, the community has been able to provide support to 37 families and has raised more than $600,000. Last year, the group decided to donate all proceeds raised through the hybrid model to the Oncology Department at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Owatonna.