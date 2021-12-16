Christmas may be right around the corner, but you may not hear it coming as the bells sit untouched at the red kettles throughout Steele County.
The Salvation Army of Steele County is still in dire need of bell ringers for the annual Red Kettle Campaign, according to Victoria Edwards, store manager for the Salvation Army Store in Owatonna. In the last week or two, Edwards said she has even less ringers than she did in the first two weeks of the Red Kettle Campaign.
“There's maybe six to 10 ringers on any given day,” Edwards said. “To fill all shifts and stores we’d need around 35.”
Minnesota Field Representative for the Salvation Army Tom Keulbs said this is not an uncommon occurrence throughout the area and even the state.
“We’re all scratching our heads on why there’s such a shortage this year,” Keulbs said. “There’s plenty of theories, but most of them surround the pandemic, or that the holiday season simply crept up on people and life distractions.”
According to both Edwards and Keulbs, cash donations to the kettles are much more likely to come in when ringers are present. Due to the fact there has been very few ringers signing up this year, cash donations are extremely low, even though this is considered the most “giving time of the year.”
Edwards said that if bell ringing doesn’t resonate with someone, or they rarely have cash to put in the bucket, there are still plenty of ways for people in the community to donate.
“All donations made in Steele County stay in Steele County,” Keulbs said. “People can always mail a check to the store or drop by the store if they can’t get to a kettle or don’t want to be a ringer. Christmas is by far the best week for giving during the whole year, especially in Steele County.”
Despite the lack of ringers and cash flowing in through the red kettle campaign, Edwards said that item donations coming to the store have been “phenomenal.”
“We’ve been unloading 50 to 75 cars on any given day,” Edwards said. “I think people are really watching their dollars this year because there’s no stimulus money, and inflated prices on just about everything, and that's why cash donations have been very down compared other years”
For Owatonna local Robert Skalicky, bell ringing this year was high on his to-do list. He was unable to participate in ringing last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but has taken multiple volunteer slots at Fareway Foods in Owatonna.
“I’ve volunteered as a bell ringer a few times before the pandemic,” Skalicky said. “I love doing it. I see plenty of people I know and get to chat with them and with new people as well. I always have a lot of fun out here.”
Of the seven Owatonna locations available to bell ringing, Edwards said Cabela’s and Fleet Farm the hardest to find volunteers for.
“There’s a lot of days where most of the stores have no ringers at all,” Edwards said. “The grocery stores are generally OK, but Cabela’s and Fleet Farm seem to be the shortest on ringers.”
So far, bell ringers have claimed around 462 volunteer hours. However, due to life circumstances, they expect that to be closer to 300 hours according to Kuelbs, which also decreases the likelihood of reaching their donation goal of $70,000.
With just over a week left for ringing, they have around 18 to 20 shifts open per day for people to sign up to ring.
“Having a ringer present greatly impacts the amount of donations we receive,” Kuelbs said. “People are more inclined to donate when there is someone there to chat with, especially if they know the volunteer personally, so with so many kettles without ringers, donations are low.”
Aside from donating directly to the kettle, cash donations can be sent directly to the store at Salvation Army of Steele County 1810 S. Cedar Ave. Owatonna, 56026.
Volunteers can claim their two-hour ringing slot for Cabela’s, Cashwise, Fareway, Fleet Farm, HyVee, Walgreens and Walmart by visiting www.registertoring.com