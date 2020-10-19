A new surgeon at Faribault's District One will bring a level of specialized treatment and care not common at smaller healthcare facilities to the region, part of a move by Allina Health to bring specialists to southern Minnesota.
Thomas Kaiser, a fellowship trained sports-medicine orthopedic surgeon, joined District One Oct. 12. His expertise runs the gauntlet from minimally invasive arthroscopic procedures to full shoulder replacement, potentially meeting the needs of everyone from high school athletes to the area's growing senior population.
“We’re able to offer the latest advancements in shoulder and knee surgery, providing that extra care for everyone from athletes all the way up to older patients needing joint replacements,” he said, adding that major strides have been made recently in arthroscopy. With doctors able to use increasingly precise tools to make very small incisions, patients are able to achieve better outcomes, quicker recoveries and less pain.
Now, for the first time, patients will be able to receive that level of care not only in Minneapolis or St. Paul but right here in Rice and Steele counties. Kaiser said he looks forward to providing them so that area patients know they don’t have to travel to get the best in care.
“I look forward to implementing some new techniques, right here,” he said.
Kaiser will also work with the sports medicine program at Northfield's Allina Clinic.
"It is important for people to know that he is practicing in Faribault and they do not have to travel to the metro area for excellent orthopedic care," said David Albrecht, president of District One and Owatonna hospitals. "In addition we have been upgrading our specialty physicians who practice at (District One) Hospital the past three years — great young physicians specializing in ear, nose and throat, and general surgery. This is in addition to excellent specialists who were already here."
A native of Tampa, Florida, Kaiser earned his undergraduate degree from St. Leo University, a nearby Catholic College. Following that, he earned his medical degree at the University of South Florida in Tampa and did a five year orthopedic surgery residency that was split between the University of Florida-Jacksonville and the Mayo Clinic’s Jacksonville campus. Finally, Kaiser spent a year at the Steadman Hawkins Injury and Fracture Treatment Center in Greenville, South Carolina, where he completed a fellowship in Sports Medicine and Shoulder Reconstruction.
Following all of that training, Kaiser had plenty of choices as he considered where he wanted to go. Though he may have been a Florida native, his parents are both from Wisconsin and most of his wife’s family lives in the Twin Cities, which piqued his interest in the region.
“Now that we have two little kids, we were looking for a good place to raise a family and be close to her family as well,” he said. “Minnesota was an attractive location for those reasons.”
At the same time as Kaiser was nearing completion of his studies and looking for a place to practice, District One Hospital put out feelers through a recruitment service for a general orthopedic surgeon. Albrecht said that its previous orthopedic surgeon was primarily based out of the Twin Cities.
"We had orthopedic coverage but believed we needed to change the model and have more full-time presence," Albrecht said.
When the recruitment service connected District One with Kaiser, Albrecht said he was skeptical that District One could lure a doctor with such extensive skills and training. Still, they went all in with its recruitment efforts.
"We spent a lot of time with him when he did his site visit up here, and a lot of follow up work," he said. "We put a lot of effort into it."
After considering all of his options, including potentially openings in the Twin Cities, Kaiser decided that coming to Faribault was the one that worked best. He said that strong camaraderie among the staff at District One was a major factor in his decision.
Kaiser said he arrived in Faribault about a month ago, giving him time to get to the community and area physicians and prepare to start his practice. Still, his first week was something of a whirlwind, and he’s optimistic that he’ll be able to stay plenty busy.
“Hopefully (the traffic) keeps up in the near future and only gets better with time as more and more people in the community know what I can offer,” he said.