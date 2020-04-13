Entering a third week of remote coursework, Wilson Elementary parent Marisa Schroht said she’s trying not to let the perfect get in the way of the good — a philosophy she heard Gov. Tim Walz mention in his decision to embark on a period of distance learning in Minnesota schools this month.
Although many families say it’s difficult being away from classmates and teachers — a sentiment echoed by Owatonna Public Schools educators — many also note that, overall, the transition to online classes has been smooth.
Schroht’s fifth-grader Malia now wakes up around 8 a.m. every day and gets ready for a routine Google Hangout with her class. From there, she’ll either check-in with her gym teacher via video call or complete an exercise routine by herself. For subjects like reading, science and math, she explained that staff will upload assignments with interactive read-aloud and review games.
“My role was setting up the space up, asking questions about how the day was going to go and setting a schedule to follow through with,” said Schroht. “Malia’s really good about reaching out to her teacher if she doesn’t understand something, and she has two older sisters who are going through the same thing.”
While siblings can act as a built-in support system during distance learning, fellow district parent Ashlee Tackmann noted that having four school-age children in the house has had its challenges, as well.
"Initially, each of the kids wanted to see what the others were doing,” she explained, of her first- through fifth-graders. “Thankfully, we were able to separate them.”
Since she's not able to help all four with their schoolwork at once, Tackmann said that distance learning has been a good opportunity for her children to practice time management and work on being respectful of their siblings.
By the second week, she noted that each teacher had a daily agenda to send out each morning. Like Schroht, she characterized her role as helping set a schedule for the day and then assisting with additional specialty projects as she and her husband have time. As a health care worker, Tackmann has days where she can work virtually and days where she has to report in-person.
“My second- and first-grader tend to need a little more navigation help. If we have either a break in our work day or after we’ve wrapped up, then we do the of their school work,” she said.
Setting a unique schedule
With students being asked to complete most assignments by the following morning or the end of the week, many families have said the flexibility of distance learning has come in handy. For example, Carolyn Engebretson — whose daughter Emily is enrolled in the special education program at Owatonna High School — noted the ability to take frequent breaks has helped significantly with doing coursework at home.
“The first week, I just wanted to work — if it took us four, five or eight hours, I wanted to work that much to get everything done,” she noted. “The second week went better, but we took a lot more breaks in between. It wasn’t about pushing her for four hours, then taking a break. It was, ‘OK, let’s work for an hour and then take a break.’”
As assignments move outside the confines of a normal school day, Engebretson said she’s also incorporated activities into what she already does at home with Emily. For example, she’ll include class texts in their nighttime reading ritual.
For some students, being able to work at any point during the day has also let them set a routine for themselves where they feel most productive. Dianna Klinkenberg explained that her daughter, Kayla, is naturally more of a night owl. Now, the latter can complete her assignments in the evening and work ahead for the week — leaving time for other projects around the house.
“It’s a lot more pajama-friendly,” added Kayla, a sophomore at OHS, of another positive about distance learning. “To be frank, my sleep schedule has gone out the window, but I’m OK with that because I don’t have to get up at 7 a.m.”
During the day, she added that she’s been doing a fair amount of baking — something she is now able to incorporate into her German class by translating recipes.
“It’s at her own pace and she can excel and continue on,” Klinkenberg noted. “I’m hoping that … the district gives us the option for distance learning going forward for kids who do thrive better in this environment while still going to public school.”
Isolation amplified with time
Kayla agreed, but noted she also enjoys going to school for the social aspect. For many families and teachers in the district, it’s this lack of face-to-face contact that has been the hardest part about distance learning — something that, for some, has also gotten more difficult with time.
“Initially, I think the girls thought it was fun to do distance learning on their computers,” said Kristy Thiel, who has two young daughters in the district. “Then, it stopped being fun because they still can’t go out to see their friends and they have to be at home the whole time.”
She added that Monday was one of the more challenging days in the past two weeks, which she attributed in part to the snow. Normally, Thiel said, that it’s been helpful going outside to take breaks during the day, an option slightly hampered by the winter weather.
While Thiel said it’s been challenging juggling working from home with keeping her children motivated, she praised Owatonna teachers — noting that they’ve been doing a good job keeping in touch with students during the day, despite many of them also working remotely with children at home.
Increased capacity for one-on-one
Turnar Kist, a special education teacher at OHS, said that the last few weeks have definitely involved more paperwork than usual, but that he’s also been able to connect with students on a personal level through his frequent one-on-one video calls.
“At school, it would be a lot of large group settings,” he explained. “I do miss out on having the students together, but the one-on-one calls really help me focus on their goals and services, and help me differentiate.”
In addition to having more individual meetings with students, Kist has also been checking in with their families regularly. For Engebretson, this has meant having even more communication with the teachers than before as they work together to get through the material.
While distance learning has been more work for Kist, it's also made things a little more fun. In recording lesson videos to share with the whole group, he said he tries to keep things interesting — cooking a recipe in full hockey gear for his students who are on the adapted floor hockey team, or filming himself looking for Big Foot as a way to teach teens about social distancing.
With this new normal set to run through at least May 4, teachers and families across the state will likely need to continue to find creative ways to keep students engaged at home. In the process, residents across the district say they’re trying to be lenient with others and themselves, taking away some of the pressure to be perfect during an unprecedented time.