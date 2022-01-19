An Owatonna man who posted on social media that he wanted to kill law enforcement at the Minnesota Capitol has been sentenced to prison for selling a firearm to an undercover federal agent.
Dayton Charles Sauke, 23, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court to 31 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for possessing an unregistered firearm. U.S. District Judge Nancy E. Brasel handed down the sentencing. Sauke pleaded guilty in August.
According to court documents, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office received information in July 2020 that Sauke was selling narcotics and manufacturing and dealing firearms without a license. The Sheriff's Office notified agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) that a confidential informant had come forward about Sauke's activity.
On Dec. 6, 2020, an ATF special agent acting undercover sent Sauke a friend request on Snapchat using an undercover profile. The agent recorded several posts made by Sauke that were consistent with manufacturing and dealing firearms without a license, as well as using and dealing drugs.
On Dec. 26, 2020, Sauke posted pictures of what he represented to be a “sawn-off” shotgun. According to the criminal complaint, Sauke began making posts that were violent in nature on Jan. 5, 2021, including a post on Jan. 12, 2021, threatening to kill law enforcement at the Minnesota State Capitol the following weekend. Evidence shows Sauke made a post the same day calling for the murder of all politicians.
On Jan. 15, 2021, two undercover ATF agents met with Sauke in the parking lot of a business in Faribault and purchased from him a privately made firearm for $1,500. Sauke discussed with the undercover agents the cost for manufacturing additional firearms and claimed to have sold 120 “glocks” in 2020. The undercover agents agreed to purchase two additional firearms from Sauke and paid him $900 toward the purchases, according to the criminal complaint.
Sauke was taken into custody once the controlled purchase was completed. His vehicle was towed by the Faribault Police Department and a federal search warrant recovered a short barreled shotgun on the rear floorboard. Federal law requires shotguns with reduced barrels and overall lengths (often referred to as “sawed-off” or “short-barreled” shotguns) to be registered with the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. The shotgun was not registered to Sauke.
Earlier that same month, law enforcement obtained paperwork from Sauke’s probation officer, which included forms filled out by Sauke during December 2020. According to court documents, the paperwork shows Sauke stating he has “a real urge to kill” and that he is “a very angry person consumed by hate.” Sauke also documented on the forms the following statements:
• “I carry guns where I go and wish that somebody ANYBODY would find the courage to play games with me.”
• “It’s a Christmas miracle that I haven’t put anyone in the dirt yet.”
• “Cops can feel my wrath too … It’s not a matter of if it’s a matter of when.”
In Sauke’s public-facing Instagram profile, he made several posts in 2020 of him holding and shooting firearms, including one video posted a week before his arrest of himself shooting a short barreled shotgun. Sauke also has several posts that denounce law enforcement.
Sauke’s criminal record shows a 2019 conviction of a misdemeanor for illegally transporting a firearm in a motor vehicle. According to court records, Sauke was sleeping in a driver’s seat of a running parked vehicle when a McLeod County Sheriff’s deputy approached him and noticed a prescription medication bottle in his possession. Sauke admitted he did not have a prescription for the medication. Upon searching his vehicle, the deputy located a loaded shotgun, a vape containing THC liquid, two vape components containing THC and two counterfeit $100 bills. Sauke pleaded guilty to fifth-degree drug possession — a gross misdemeanor — and was sentenced to a statutory stay of adjudication. He also pleaded guilty for the firearm offense, for which he is currently under supervision for.
At the time of the 2019 charges, Sauke was on probation for carrying a firearm in public. The 2017 case occurred in Austin, where Sauke was living at the time, when someone reported to police a man walking in the neighborhood with a gun sticking out of his backpack. When officers found Sauke, he was in possession of a 12-guage pump-action shotgun that was disassembled into two parts “which could be easily reassembled,” court documents say. The magazine contained five rounds of ammunition.
"Sauke's actions and statements leading up to his arrest were very concerning, which is why law enforcement quickly intervened," said ATF Special Agent in Charge William J. McCrary, of the St. Paul Field Division. "We are thankful for the investigative work of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, South Central Dug Investigations Unit, Cannon River Drug Task Force, and our federal partners at the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, FBI, and U.S. Attorney's Office. I'm especially proud of our ATF agents who quickly responded to this matter, and whose prompt actions helped to interrupt Sauke's potential plans for violence. This collaborative work readily demonstrates, at all levels, law enforcement's ongoing commitment to public safety."