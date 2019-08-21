OWATONNA — After nearly six years on Owatonna’s Human Rights Commission, the Aug. 13 meeting was the last for Fred Ventura, who has been a highly-visible voice for compassion and understanding in the local community even before his HRC tenure — and that will continue after his resignation.
“I’m tired,” said Ventura, who continues to battle cancer. “I will still continue to push for equity in our community for as long as I can,” but “cancer is wearing me down, to be honest with you.”
Ventura is heartened by the current composition of the HRC, many of whom he hand-selected with the imprimatur of Mayor Tom Kuntz. That includes Ventura’s replacement, Susie Effertz, who becomes the third woman on the commission.
“We met through our church, Good Shepherd Lutheran, and I like her background,” Ventura said. “She has the passion.”
While Effertz hasn’t previously served on a commission of this type, growing up in the diverse state of California provided her a broad perspective, as has her career in real estate, she said. Furthermore, she’s discussed the HRC and its mission with both Kuntz and Ventura, and her master’s in public administration can only assist her on a deliberative body like the HRC.
“I’m excited for it,” Effertz said. The HRC doesn’t merely serve those of various cultures and ethnicities, but “anyone who feels their human rights are violated.”
“Everyone should be treated fairly, equitably, and with human dignity,” she promulgated. “The Human Rights Commission makes sure that is happening” in Owatonna.
Including Effertz, who will have her first HRC meeting Sept. 10, and the current committee members, “we have a really good group,” Ventura said. “It does my heart good to see that.”
As the HRC moves forward without Ventura, the commission will continue to establish partnerships with other local organizations, said Jamie Vanoosbree, a member of the HRC who was nominated to her post by Ventura. For example, the HRC co-sponsored a “Better Together” event with speaker Bukata Hayes in June with Owatonna Forward, United Way of Steele County, and the Owatonna Public School District, and two more similar events are scheduled for September and October.
In addition, “we’ll continue to sponsor the Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast every year,” said Jim Gunderson, who joined the HRC a year ago. “I believe that we can, and I believe that we will” continue the positive momentum of the HRC.
As “the face of the Human Rights Commission for many years,” Ventura has been “an inspiration to me” for his “concern of wanting to do what’s good for all the people of Owatonna,” Gunderson said. Ventura has functioned as a “guide to what the (HRC) is supposed to be,” and “that’s informative for me.”
Ventura will miss the “interactions, the give-and-take,” with his fellow commissioners, he said. While they didn’t always agree on certain points, everyone was unified on the mission of the HRC: to promote cultural diversity by educating the community on issues of discrimination and advising the city council on human rights issues.
While Ventura has been “a real mentor” to Gunderson, “I consider him a friend,” too, Gunderson said. “It’s always nice to work with friends on something that will better the community of Owatonna.”
Vanoosbree first met Ventura while attending HRC meetings and “providing an outsider’s perspective,”she said. When a spot on the commission opened up, he asked her to join.
Ventura is “one of the most-knowledgeable people,” and “I am going to miss him,” she said. Though “we don’t always agree, he’s had quite a life, and he’s brought that perspective to (the HRC), which I really appreciate.”
Ventura was born and reared in a South Bronx neighborhood that featured a mix of Italians, Jews, and Latinos, and he then served in the U.S. Army before working in Japan, experiences that imbued him with a sense of fairness and equality for all.
Ventura, whose HRC tenure will officially conclude at the end of August, served a pair of three-year terms on the West Hills Commission starting in 2006, asked to join that contingent by Kuntz, he said. After a brief “break,” Kuntz returned to Ventura to inquire about his interest in being a Human Rights Commissioner, and Ventura was inducted in December 2013.
Whether on the West Hills Commission or the Human Rights Commission, Ventura has always tried to remember advice from one of his mentors, Raymond Truelson, a city council member, he said. “Ray always told me, ‘You’re here to serve the people, first, not yourself.’”
Ventura “has been the constant” on the HRC, and he “took his role very seriously, (which) motivated the rest of us to take it equally seriously,” Vanoosbree said. “I’m sad to see him go.”
When he first joined the commission, Ventura noticed a lack of awareness of the HRC in Owatonna, so he “made it my mission to go out in the community,” including to Latino and Somali sectors, to “let them know we are here for you,” he said. “It was really a very great adventure for me.”
“Getting out of your comfort zone is” crucial to effective leadership, he said. “Meet new people. Don’t be afraid.”
He’s also proud of the HRC’s LED billboard, which regularly flashes positive or inspirational messages, including on behalf of the disabled and LGBTQ communities, he said. In addition, he’s pleased the HRC was able to rewrite several city bylaws — which are a challenge to reform due to bureaucratic red tape — to reflect inclusive language.
The all-volunteer HRC has “limited resources,” and Ventura hopes for more funding from the city so members can undergo training on topics like cultural diversity, equity, and gender, he said. He feels so strongly about the matter he even included that request in his official letter of resignation.
He also remains “hurt” by the events this February at Owatonna High School, when racist social media posts by white students ignited a firestorm among the student body that ultimately led to a lockdown of the building and law enforcement called to the scene, as well as the community response that followed.
The HRC held a special session in the wake of that incident, and, nearly 100 people attended, but only a handful were white, he said. The vast preponderance were people of color.
Then, at a second forum, attendees were almost completely white, with few minorities, he said. “How can we get (those groups) together?”
Ventura acknowledged “I probably take things too much to the heart,” but “it bothers me some people in this town are bigots.”
“I have such affinity for people, and I don’t want to see that happen,” he said. “We’re all human beings, (so) let’s get along.”
He is grateful for the changes enacted in the school district by Jeff Elstad, Owatonna’s superintendent, he said. Elstad has made equity a pillar of his administration.
“Through the lens of equity, we’ll give every student what (he or she) needs to be successful,” Elstad said Monday. “Every student needs something special.”
Ventura appreciates Kuntz, for essentially appointing him to the two commissions, and Kuntz told Ventura he was welcome to remain on the HRC as long as he wished. The HRC has also been supported by Kris Busse, the city administrator, and Jeanette Clawson, administrative specialist.
Busse was an “adviser” for the HRC, and “we used her vast knowledge base,” he said. “It was great to bounce ideas off (Clawson), too.”
Owatonna’s city council officially accepted Ventura’s resignation during Tuesday’s meeting. Ventura was given an award by the city this spring for his contributions to Owatonna, including his tenure on the HRC and his efforts toward acceptance and inclusion in the community.
“You’re not born a bigot […] it’s learned,” Ventura said. “We’re not going to be perfect, but we don’t have to hate each other.”