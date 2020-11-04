In the race for the at-large member on the Owatonna City Council, incumbent Doug Voss has secured a second term over challenger Matt Durand.
With all 10 precincts in Owatonna reporting in, the small business owner pulled in 6,573 votes over Durand's 5,475, a 9% difference, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State. Voss was first elected to the city council in 2016, defeating longtime Councilor Les Abraham, edging him out by only 305 votes. Voss has been vocal about focusing on economic development within Owatonna and managing the city's budget to minimize tax increases during his campaign for re-election.
Durand, a community planning specialist with CEDA and former Owatonna city employee, was vocal during his campaign about initiating communication and dialogue with the community to maximize resident engagement.
Also returning to the city council are incumbent Greg Schultz of Ward 2 and Kevin Raney of Ward 4, both of which ran unopposed this election.
Schultz, who was first elected in 2012, is the president of Schultz Homes Inc., and stated during his re-election campaign that managing the city budget remains his No. 1 priority. He received 2,446 votes.
Raney, also first elected in 2012, said he plans to continue to work on the city strategic plan, downtown streetscape, park plan and wastewater expansion project moving forward into his third term. He received 2,332 votes.