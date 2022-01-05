The school will be alive with the sound of music, and avid supports of school music programs are amped and ready to listen.
Students and community members alike are excited for the return of the Music Boosters of Owatonna (MBO) benefit concert after no concert was able to be held last year due to COVID-19.
“There is excitement all around,” said Concert Coordinator Wes McMains. “We missed it, just as we all missed so many things last year. It was unfortunate we missed the ability to showcase our youth and their musical talents, but we are all excited to have the opportunity to do that again for the kids this year.”
This year marks the 11th year a benefit concert and silent auction has been put on to support music programs in Owatonna Public Schools. MBO Co-President Jesse Hess said she has been involved in the organization for many years and is passionate about giving back to the community through music.
“We as an organization want to support music and advocate for music education in our schools,” Hess said. “Music is something that is life long. The kids will always have music from the time they start until they are well into adulthood.”
MBO has been instrumental in helping music students of all ages get involved in singing and learning to play instruments. They have assisted in lesson fees for students in all different levels, assisting in costs for instruments, purchasing choir robes and recently assisting in fees to sponsor students at the All State concert this February at the Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis.
Ava Hess is one student who has personally benefited from MBO when they provided her, along with seven other OHS All State participants, a scholarship to help pay for those expenses. She said it helped not only her, but the other students significantly because costs to attend All State are rather high, from the week-long camp experience to the concert at Orchestra Hall.
"Being involved in music is very special to me," Ava Hess said. "Creating music with my peers is something I will never take for granted. It's important for kids to be involved in music because music teaches you more than just playing notes on a page."
A silent auction will be held one hour prior to the concert. Jesse Hess said the community has been more than generous in donating baskets and items to be auctioned off, with proceeds going to support music education in the district and the All State scholarships. She added a notable donation to the silent auction are front row seat tickets for the Minneapolis Pops Orchestra.
Performances will include band and choir students from the local elementary schools, high school band, staff members from within the district and some alumni. The performances will conclude with the High School Jazz Band.
During intermission, there will be a ‘Pass the Hat” fundraiser. According to Hess and McMain, the goal for this is to raise $6,000 to purchase a new baritone saxophone for the Owatonna Middle School Band. The overall goal is to raise $8,000.
“Generally we have a much smaller goal,” McMain said. “But after not having a fundraising event last year, and the high price of the saxophone, our goal is a bit larger than in years passed.”
Music Boosters of Owatonna was established in 1982 by a group of local community members in response to budget cuts that endangered the music education programs within the Owatonna School District. The initial group’s mission was to support the students who desired to be involved in music and advocate for the importance of music education for all students and the community. Today, the mission of MBO remains the same. Along with the annual concert held each January, MBO also hosts a pancake breakfast.
“We are eternally grateful for the businesses and individuals in our community who continue to support music boosters and our students,” Hess said. “Every dollar we receive helps kids experience music and opens doors for opportunities to have music always be a part of their lives.”
The concert will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, in the Owatonna High School Auditorium The silent auction will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets will be available for purchase for $10 for adults and $5 for students at the door.