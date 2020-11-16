The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of a man sentenced to probation in Steele County District Court in 2016 for second-degree assault against a child.
The Nov. 9 ruling against James Francis Vierling, 40, came after he had sought dismissal of the conviction following his 2015 guilty plea to second-degree assault after he was accused of striking the child, destroying their stereo system and being menacing with a knife. Vierling said the prosecution, led by Steele County Assistant County Attorney Julia Ann Forbes, violated state statutes by failing to disclose the victim’s October 2015 allegation of sexual abuse before he pleaded guilty. He said if he would have been notified, he wouldn’t have pleaded guilty to the assault charge.
In the ruling, the Court of Appeals noted Vierling had been aware of the allegation in November 2015, six months before he had been sentenced. The court ruled that the 2015 allegation did not establish “by clear and convincing evidence that Vierling is innocent of the second-degree offense. Rather, the allegation concerns conduct that is unrelated to the conduct charged in the assault case.”
Steele County District Court Judge Joseph Bueltel denied Vierling’s petition in October 2019, concluding that the state had not violated discovery obligations and finding that Vierling was unable to show prejudice. The court had also determined his petition was filed after the statutory limit had expired.
In a separate case, Vierling is serving 12 years in prison after he was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving the same victim after a July 2018 jury trial. The complaint stated the offense occurred between September 2005 and September 2007. Vierling was charged in the most recent case in January 2017. In the complaint, the girl told police that Vierling was upset with her so he pushed her down and forced her to perform oral sex on him.
At the time of his 2018 sentencing, Vierling, his voice sometimes cracking with emotion, had sought a downward departure of his sentence and had asked the court to place him on probation, saying that he needed to stay out of prison to support his family.
At the time, Bueltel said there was nothing in the evidence presented by the defense that swayed him toward departing from the state’s sentencing guidelines and nothing that made him think that Vierling accepted responsibility for the offense or showed remorse.
The Minnesota Court of Appeals upheld Vierling's conviction in that case in June.