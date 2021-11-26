The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign has officially begun, and the annual Battle of the Badges helped kick it off.
Outside of HyVee on Wednesday night, members of the Owatonna Fire Department and Owatonna Police Department battled it out to see who could raise the most cash.
The Red Kettle Campaign enables the Salvation Army in Owatonna to provide practical assistance to individuals and families in need throughout the community.Volunteers continue to ring the bells up until 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve — Friday, Dec. 24.
During this year’s Battle of the Badges, the firefighters came out victorious, raising $550 to the police department’s $496. Combined, the two departments were able to raise a total of $1,046 for the Salvation Army.
Look in upcoming issues of the People’s Press for more on the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, where you can donate and how to volunteer.