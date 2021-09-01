With the kids returning to the classroom in Owatonna this week, two men joined students in the back to school celebrations.
During the Owatonna School Board meeting on Monday, Facilities Director Bob Olson introduced this year’s school resource officers: Detective Derrik Quinlan and Detective Steve Bowman, both with the Owatonna Police Department. This year will be Bowman’s second year as a school resource officer and Quinlan’s first.
Superintendent Jeff Elstad said there is a mutual benefit to having the officers in school – safety and exposing students to how the officers work, which could eventually turn into them taking an interest in a future law enforcement career.
Both men said they were attracted to the role because they can provide a more positive interaction with students and staff.
“Our role here is to interact with students and staff to keep them safe and to build a positive relationship with them as they move through life,” Bowman said.
Bowman started his law enforcement career 27 years ago in Florida, but it wasn’t the weather that brought him to Minnesota. He took a couple of years off from law enforcement before deciding to come to the Owatonna Police Department as a detective in child protection and now onto the position as a school resource officer at the middle school/ Bowman is also overseeing the district’s elementary schools.
Quinlan has been with the Owatonna Police Department for more than six years, first as a patrol officer and later being promoted to detective. When he saw the school resource officer position at the Owatonna High School open at the end of 2020, he decided to apply. Quinlan’s new role also oversees the Alternative Learning Center.
A day in the life
A typical day as a school resource officer includes greeting the students as they arrive at school, ensuring from the very first bell that the kids and staff are safe. The officers will also address fights that may occur and, at the request of the school staff, the officers will occasionally monitor evening activities that take place on school property.
Bowman said they always try to take a proactive approach to quell violence immediately, and by getting involved with the students they are able to keep the atmosphere at school safe. This in turn allows the focus to remain on learning.
Being a school resource officer also includes occasionally speaking in the classrooms or during assemblies to educate students on the effects of vaping, drugs and alcohol, distracted driving and internet safety.
“Our presence has become a norm for the kids and we try to have positive interactions with every kid every day,” Quinlan said. “I try to greet every kid that passes me as they come into the school or passing in the hallways.”
Both officers said that breaking down the notion that officers aren’t approachable is a big goal during their time in the schools. Kids are welcome in their offices to visit or ask questions, and they said many students enjoy being able to have this open interaction with local law enforcement.
“We want to show these kids and the staff that not all interaction with law enforcement has to be negative,” Bowman added. “By maintaining positive relationships with the students now, that relationship can continue when they’re adults.”
Middle School Principal Julie Sullivan said she thoroughly enjoys having the officers in the building.
“There are many positives to having an officer in the building,” Sullivan said. “They build such great relationships with the kids in the school and those relationships transfer out into the community. The kids are able to see the different roles a cop might play, which is also a plus.”
Quinlan is also one of the mentors for the Owatonna Police Explorers, a program that allows youth between the ages of 14 and 21 to gain first-hand experience in the field and hands-on training for various real-life scenarios many law enforcement officers encounter while on the job.
“This is a great program for kids, regardless if they are interested in a career in law enforcement,” Quinlan said, “[The program] helps build confidence in the kids.”