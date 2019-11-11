OWATONNA — Owatonna sixth-graders gathered with teachers, family and community members yesterday to honor those who served with a special Veterans Day program. The event is now in its 28th year, having started when the sixth grade was at Willow Creek and moved to the combined Owatonna Middle School when the new facility opened a few years back.
Sixth-grade educators and student council members from the entire middle school organize the annual event with the support and sponsorship of the local American Legion and VFW. Free and open to the public, the celebration recognizes veterans within the community as well as at the school itself.
Social studies teacher Don Hettinga was this year’s keynote speaker. Having taught in the district for almost 18 years, he is now in his third at Owatonna Middle School. Although he teaches primarily seventh-graders, he said he was excited to address the sixth-grade class and share another part of himself with the kids in the audience.
“It was a chance to let the students see a different side of me, and to understand that we don’t all know what we’re doing when we get out of school and that there are other options besides college,” said Hettinga, who served in the army from 1986 to 1989 before joining the reserves in Mankato.
While addressing students and residents during the program, he recounted his experience stationed in West Germany, tying his personal history into the recent 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.
“I’ve often thought of my service as somewhat inconsequential. I served in the army at a time when we didn’t have any active wars going on,” Hettinga told the audience. After finally seeing residents of East Germany climb over the barrier between Western Europe and the Soviet Union in 1989, he said he realized he had played a part in something much bigger.
“For the first time, I really felt like I’d been part of something great,” he explained.
Now, Hettinga noted that he can use his service background to connect with other veterans on staff, as well as students who may have loved ones overseas.
“I do occasionally talk with students and ask who has family members that are serving. That’s a big deal to me, I know those families are going through quite a bit,” he explained. “I want them to know that I support them.”
Wendy Camerer, a fellow teacher who helps organize the event, has a son in the military. She also noted that the program served as an opportunity to share a deeper emotional connection with students and the community.
“Without having gone through it firsthand, it’s really hard to understand the sacrifice,” she noted. “Hopefully, [sharing] a little piece of those feelings will create some appreciation and respect.”
In addition to hearing from Hettinga and other staff members with connections to the service, students also shared speeches of their own on the topic of “What Makes America Great?” Each student had written an essay for an annual, VFW-sponsored contest and one of the presenters was announced the night before as the second-place local winner. The silver medalist was Yulissa Zamora, who talked at the event about how freedom of religion, freedom to marry and gender equality were among the things that she felt made the U.S. great.
“What makes America great is our freedom and our people,” she told the crowd.
Toward the end of the ceremony, the audience viewed a slideshow of all service members with either a connection to the school or to the sixth-grade class. Over 100 local mothers, fathers, grandparents, siblings and cousins flashed across the projector in the school’s gymnasium as music played.
Although only sixth-graders attend the event, all student council members were eligible to help run it.
For two of this year’s volunteer organizers — Elizabeth Radel and Samantha Bogen — signing up to greet and welcome veterans to the school was a way to learn more about these community members’ stories.
“As they came in, we were talking to them,” explained Radel. “It’s a good thing to be part of, recognizing everyone who’s served.”
Bogen added that she especially enjoyed learning more about staff and other adults’ recollections of their time in the service. Although Radel noted that attendance dipped slightly this year, she said in the past it has completely filled the gym.
To close out the program, Bogen, Radel and fellow members of the student council handed out red, white and blue flowers to veterans in the audience and families enjoyed a brief visit with kids before classes resumed for the afternoon.
Camerer and Hettinga both emphasized what a strong tradition the program had within the district, and how important they felt it was going forward. Hettinga added that he hoped to see it spread to other schools and towns throughout the state.
“Even though [veterans] don’t want to shine a light on themselves, someone needs to shine that light on them,” said Camerer.