Not all communities honor their senior citizens the way Steele County does. Then again, not all senior citizens give back to their communities as much as the two individuals honored Thursday – or "Senior Day" – at the Steele County Free Fair in Fair Square Park.
Linda Breyer and Lowell Miller were named this year’s recipients of the Senior Citizen Volunteer Award by the Steele County Exchange Club.
Sitting on the stage while Master of Ceremonies Bruce Kubicek described the service the two honorees had done over the years, Breyer and Miller waited for their turn at the microphone. In the audience, viewers — mostly made up of the recipients peers — watched from bleachers and picnic tables, enjoying funnel cakes and corn dogs while showing support for their local senior volunteers.
Breyer currently serves as the director of Grandparents for Education, a nonprofit committed to enhancing partnerships across generations through active involvement in schools. She works with teachers and administration to identify classrooms where volunteers can focus their efforts to assist students in need.
Outside Grandparents for Education, Breyer also volunteers in different capacities for a stunning number of organizations. She is president and secretary for Senior Place Inc., a volunteer for the Somali American Cultural Society of Owatonna, a volunteer coach for Owatonna Parks and Recreation, an usher and painter for Little Theatre of Owatonna, an ACT testing coordinator for Owatonna High School, and more.
Stepping up to the microphone, Breyer made her speech somewhat shorter than the list of her contributions to the community, if someone were to write them all down.
“I’d like to say thank you for this honor. I feel very privileged, and… thank you,” she said, handing the microphone back to Kubicek and returning to her seat.
Miller, who spent much more time riffing at the microphone, had no less volunteer experience in Steele County. Though not a resident of Owatonna — he lives out in the country of Steele County — he spends several hours each week transporting food from Owatonna establishments to the Steele County Food Shelf. This has involved loading and unloading hundreds of pounds of food over the years.
Additionally, Miller volunteers to help charities working at the Cash Wise food stand, helps out at the VFW breakfast, and is a volunteer at Golf to Prevent Child Abuse. He is an active member of the Steele County Exchange Club, and a member, trustee and sound technician at Christ Community Covenant Church. He also regularly drives individuals in the community to medical appointments and to church.
Despite his honor at receiving the recognition at the fair, Miller is no stranger to awards for volunteering, having been the 2009 recipient of the All-American Volunteer Minnesota District Exchange award as well as the recipient of the Salvation Army Bell Ringer Award and Most Social Award for SWCE Coal Creek Bus Tour.
“I’ve been coming to this fair for 74 years,” Miller said. “Right out here used to be the train” — he pointed out past the audience — “and I used to ride on that.”
After talking about the work that he’s done at the fair, including running the Elmer Reseland stage and working the sound at the fairgrounds and racetrack, Miller said if he knows that somebody in the community needs help, he’ll always go help them.
Now that they have been selected, Miller and Breyer will go on to represent Steele County at the Minnesota State Fair on Sept. 2, the state fair’s own “Senior Day.” A selection committee there will pick an outstanding senior citizen for the state. In the 40 years that Steele County has been selecting outstanding senior citizens, two Steele County award winners have gone on to be named the state’s outstanding senior citizen: Larry Ruehling in 2000 and Darryl Hill in 2012.
Before wrapping up the award ceremony, Kubicek reminded the audience that the selection committee of the Steele County Exchange Club needs nominations of seniors from the public for next year's Senior Citizen Volunteer Award.
“I know there's seniors out here that probably could win this award,” Kubicek said. “There's a lot of great volunteers in Steele County. Steele County's a great place to live because of that.”