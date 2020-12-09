Soon Owatonna residents will be able to be a scientist for the day.
A pandemic won’t stop this year’s Owatonna Christmas Bird Count (CBC) set for Saturday, Dec. 19. No experience or scientific background is necessary to participate in the 49th annual event, but bird identification skills will come in handy.
The Owatonna field count will take place in a 15-mile diameter circle with Havana Township at its center, this includes Owatonna, Claremont, Clinton Falls and Steele Center, according to Darryl Hill, the Owatonna CBC organizer and a passionate birdwatcher. The census is part of a much larger project organized by the Audubon Society.
The Audubon Society’s CBC dates back to 1900 and now includes over 2,000 counts around the world, with people participating from Guam to Brazil. While a few count organizers have decided to cancel this year’s event, others have determined it is safe to go ahead, making sure to follow COVID-19 safety protocol. Although most people can and will be participating from their home, Hill points out.
Faribault also will host a Christmas Bird Count on Dec. 19. People interested in more detail should contact Penny Hillemann at pdhillemann@gmail.com.
There are two ways to participate, one by taking a census at your home bird feeder or the second option of participating in a field count. Either way, Hill asks that people contact him to let him know they are interested in joining.
“I would prefer that they let me know, especially if they are new,” Hill said. “I’d like to know just so I can explain it a little more to them.”
Hill said he is hoping to top the amount of participants last year, which was recorded at 99. While some loyal counters have been participating for decades, 18 new counters were reported last year. Hill would like to see more people helping out with the home bird feeder count this year.
“You don't have to sit there all day, you can look and if there is nothing, go do what you want to do… just keep track of the number of hours you looked,” Hill said.
The goal is to not count the same birds twice and record the results on a species identification list provided by Hill. Feeder counters should not record a collective sum of each species.
“You count the most birds of one species that you see at a time,” Hill said. “You take the largest number that you see of one species at a time and record that.”
Another option is to participate in a field count, where volunteers will drive around in a designated area within the 15 mile diameter, determined by Hill.
Those interested in joining should contact Hill at 507-451-5073 so he can recap the details on how to properly record the count. Results should be returned to Hill on the evening of Dec. 19 or the next day in order to be included in the official count. Results can be phoned in, dropped off at his house (2185 Richway Lane SE, Owatonna, MN 55060) or sent to his email (hillds@charter.net). Results from the Owatonna count will be combined with the nearly 70 other counts across the state.
“I think it's just a good way for people who have an interest in birds to feel like they are a part of something,” Hill said, adding that their work will contribute to scientific understandings.
The collected data helps track bird movement, the expansion of species, the decrease in bird population and the effects of climate change. The data is one of the largest pools of information for ornithologists and conservation biologists on the status of birds in America, according to the Audubon Society.
“The Christmas Bird Count is important because what it does is, it's a snapshot of how many birds are out there,” Hill said.
The annual count comes at a time where the popularity over birding has skyrocketed throughout the pandemic as more people stuck at home try to find safe activities to kill the boredom and get outside. Downloads of popular bird identification apps have increased, while sales of bird seed, bird feeders and nesting boxes have also seen an uptick, according to the Associated Press.
The search term “bird identification” hit a five-year peak this past May in the United States, according to Google Trends. Similar trends can be seen for the terms “birding” and “bird watching.”
Last year the Owatonna CBC counted 3,125 birds with 40 different species, below average for the group due in part to the weather, according to Hill. Of the 99 people who participated, 92 counted at their feeders and seven counted in the county. The group has recorded 107 different bird species over the nearly five-decade long project.