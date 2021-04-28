A Waseca man was charged Tuesday following a high-speed chase down Highway 14, according to court documents.
Sebastian Robert Schumacher, 26, was charged in Steele County Court with one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. He is also facing one count of driving after revocation and one count of reckless driving, both misdemeanors.
According to the criminal complaint, a deputy with the Steele County Sheriff’s Office was monitoring traffic on Highway 14 from a stationary position when he received a reading of 88 mph from a vehicle. When the deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop with his lights and siren, the vehicle increased its speed. The vehicle began driving erratically and swerved onto the right shoulder to pass a semi-truck, according to the report. Same director radar received a reading at 111 mph and eventually 115 mph before the vehicle exited at 39th Avenue.
The deputy was able to get in position to perform a pursuit intervention technique, or PIT maneuver, and stop the vehicle near 18th Street. The male, identified as Schumacher, was removed from the vehicle and placed on the ground where he was then handcuffed, according to the report.
During the arrest, Schumacher allegedly apologized to the deputy and said he didn’t know why he didn’t stop, but that he was on parole and was scared.
During a search of the vehicle, the deputy located one gram of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Schumacher has a criminal history with felony convictions dating back to 2013 in Waseca and Le Sueur counties. Convictions include credit card fraud, counterfeiting of currency, burglary, motor vehicle theft, and property damage.
The next court appearance for Schumacher is scheduled for May 5.