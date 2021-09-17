The Blooming Prairie School District is looking to expand to accommodate its growing student population, and school officials say they have the community’s support.
The total amount required for the project proposed is nearly $34 million, separated into two questions at a referendum. Voters will decide Nov. 2.
The enrollment in the district has been steadily increasing at approximately 4% for the past five years, including during the COVID-19 pandemic. The elementary school has met its capacity leading to two classrooms being displaced. Art classes are being held in the basement cafeteria, and music class is sharing space with SMART Room. It is projected that there will also be a need for an additional special education room.
Space at the high school for high-demand classes for career and Tech education is limited. There is minimal flex learning space for students to do independent study. The shared gymnasium and performing arts space hinders the time available for each program. While the gym is in use for physical education class or sports practices, the performing arts students are not able to use the space and vice versa.
Referendum breakdown
Some of the major additions and renovations proposed for the first question will include an addition to the existing high school, in order to relocate grades 5 and 6 to that building, a 450-seat performing arts center addition and various long-term facilities maintenance projects. The performing arts addition is the most costly with a $12.8 million price tag. Long-term facilities maintenance for both the elementary and high school is budgeted at a combined $6 million, and the additions to the high school to relocate the 5th and 6th grade students is also a combined $6 million.
In total, the additions and renovations in question one on the referendum adds up to $27.6 million.
The second question proposes adding an additional gymnasium, which will cost $6.4 million.
The first question may be passed alone or in tandem with the second, but the second question about the additional gymnasium cannot pass unless the first question does.
The district has been working with Wold Architects and Engineers on this endeavor, who they partnered previously with in the 2007 referendum. Wold has assisted in studying the impact of the increasing enrollment, security improvements, and ideal locations for additions, as well as several other smaller projects.
Community involvement
The district established a community task force to aid in implementing a plan for the future of the school buildings and creating a plan to meet the needs of the growing enrollment of students.
“Capacity is increasing, and so far the district has been taking short term steps for the number of kids coming in,” said Vaughn Dierks, partner at Wold Architects.
Superintendent Chris Staloch said that the need for expansions and improvements had been in the works for more than three years. The School Board has been working with Morris Leatherman Company, which is a market research company out of Minneapolis. Many districts work with this company (or similar ones) to get a feel for what the community thinks in regards to large bond referendums, such as this one.
Staloch said that, during the long-range planning process, many community members and staff were involved, hosting several meetings to discuss planning with the board over the spring last year.
A survey of the community found that what Wold had recommended for expansion and improvements to the facilities was very much aligned with the community's wishes and desires. Many expressed their overall support for the referendum. Dierks said at this point in time, the goal is to ensure that everyone in the community has the facts about this project, so everyone feels confident coming into the vote.
Taxpayer dollars
Community members, however, are curious where the money for such a large undertaking will come from and how their property taxes will be affected.
According to Tony Sjolander, director of project planning and development through Kraus-Anderson Construction Company, the average home value in the Blooming Prairie School District is around $140,000. An example for the tax impact indicated that the property tax increase on a $150,000 dollar home would be approximately $185 annually.
Project leaders noted that homeowners in the community would qualify for a residential property tax refund. If this refund is applied, the adjusted increase would equal out to about $62 a year. There is a tax calculator available on the district’s website for those curious how this would affect their home.
As for funding, it is estimated that 37% of the funds would be from properties, such as residential, commercial, or non-homestead. An additional 38% would be paid by state aid, and the remaining 25% by agricultural land and buildings.
Sjolander stressed that the public consider the need as a whole, rather than focusing on the cost of the line items. He said a proper environment with good quality air and lighting, as studies have shown, has a significant impact on learning for students.
The group behind the planning of this project stresses that now is the time to act, because the need is there to foster a positive learning environment for the students, but also because there are currently record low interest rates in place.
Continuously doing quick fixes on maintenance and repairs is not sustainable in the long run either, district leaders said.