OHS 2022 Snow Court

Front row: Parris Hovden, Lauren Thamert, Avery Ahrens, Taylor Schlauderaff, Elizabeth Wunderlich, Kya Dixon

Second row: Zachary Nechanicky, Moriah Noeldner, Marlee Dutton, Sydney Hall, Annika Wiese, Holly Buytaert, Fardouza Farah, Audrey Simon

Third row: Samuel Pfeiffer, Ryan Gregory, Nolan Baker, Andrew Laatsch, Izaya Vazquez, Ashton Hoffman

Top row: Jacob Reinardy, Brock Routh, Yves (YJ) Eveillard

Not pictured: Max Guenther, Thomas Hanson, Levi Kubicek

 By EMILY KAHNKE emily.kahnke@apgsomn.com

Spirit Week at Owatonna Public Schools kicks off for the week of Feb. 7 — Feb. 11. 

Candidates for the 2022 Snow Week Court have been named and the events for the celebration have been confirmed. 

Candidates are: Parris Hovden, Lauren Thamert, Avery Ahrens, Taylor Schlauderaff, Elizabeth Wunderlich, Kya Dixon, Moriah Noeldner, Marlee Dutton, Sydney Hall, Annika Wiese, Holly Buytaert, Fardouza Farah, Audrey Simon, , Izaya Vazquez, Samuel Pfeiffer, Ryan Gregory, Nolan Baker, Andrew Laatsch, Ashton Hoffman, Jacob Reinardy, Brock Routh, Yves (YJ) Eveillard, Max Guenther, Thomas Hanson, Levi Kubicek, 

Top five candidates will be announced next week, and the coronation pep fest will occur on Feb. 4.

Dress up days for the Olympic themed spirit week are:

Monday, Feb. 7. - Airport Apparel/PJ's

Tuesday, Feb. 8 - Jersey Day

Wednesday, Feb. 9 - Opening Ceremony in "goutfits"

Thursday, Feb. 10 - Olympic Team Support Day

Friday, Feb. 11 - Frozen Friday (OHS spirit wear)

Traditional Snow Week events are turning along with Powderbuff. Additional information and details can be found at ohssc.org 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments