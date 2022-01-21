spotlight Owatonna schools name Snow Week royalty Emily Kahnke Emily Kahnke Author email Jan 21, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Front row: Parris Hovden, Lauren Thamert, Avery Ahrens, Taylor Schlauderaff, Elizabeth Wunderlich, Kya DixonSecond row: Zachary Nechanicky, Moriah Noeldner, Marlee Dutton, Sydney Hall, Annika Wiese, Holly Buytaert, Fardouza Farah, Audrey SimonThird row: Samuel Pfeiffer, Ryan Gregory, Nolan Baker, Andrew Laatsch, Izaya Vazquez, Ashton HoffmanTop row: Jacob Reinardy, Brock Routh, Yves (YJ) EveillardNot pictured: Max Guenther, Thomas Hanson, Levi Kubicek By EMILY KAHNKE emily.kahnke@apgsomn.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Spirit Week at Owatonna Public Schools kicks off for the week of Feb. 7 — Feb. 11. Candidates for the 2022 Snow Week Court have been named and the events for the celebration have been confirmed. Candidates are: Parris Hovden, Lauren Thamert, Avery Ahrens, Taylor Schlauderaff, Elizabeth Wunderlich, Kya Dixon, Moriah Noeldner, Marlee Dutton, Sydney Hall, Annika Wiese, Holly Buytaert, Fardouza Farah, Audrey Simon, , Izaya Vazquez, Samuel Pfeiffer, Ryan Gregory, Nolan Baker, Andrew Laatsch, Ashton Hoffman, Jacob Reinardy, Brock Routh, Yves (YJ) Eveillard, Max Guenther, Thomas Hanson, Levi Kubicek, Top five candidates will be announced next week, and the coronation pep fest will occur on Feb. 4.Dress up days for the Olympic themed spirit week are:Monday, Feb. 7. - Airport Apparel/PJ'sTuesday, Feb. 8 - Jersey DayWednesday, Feb. 9 - Opening Ceremony in "goutfits"Thursday, Feb. 10 - Olympic Team Support DayFriday, Feb. 11 - Frozen Friday (OHS spirit wear)Traditional Snow Week events are turning along with Powderbuff. Additional information and details can be found at ohssc.org Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Owatonna Public Schools Owatonna Steele County Snow Week Snow Week Candidates Events Week Sport Fest Pep Coronation Candidate Royalty Emily Kahnke Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Minneapolis man pleads guilty to manslaughter, but murder charge dismissed in Dylan Lattery case Shawn M. Pierce Kozelka starts New Year as owner of Kottke Jewelers Cindy Elaine Wallace CDI to build new $37 million facility in Industrial Park Upcoming Events Jan 21 Super Bingo Fri, Jan 21, 2022 Jan 22 Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club Sat, Jan 22, 2022 Jan 22 Medford cardboard classic 2022 Sat, Jan 22, 2022 Jan 22 Smokey Joe's ice fishing tournament Sat, Jan 22, 2022 Jan 22 Luke Smith Sat, Jan 22, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices