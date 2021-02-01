Another inmate as the Steele County Detention Center was charged last week with first-degree damage to property for allegedly causing more than $1,600 worth of damage to a cell.
Tristan James Klemer, 24, was charged Friday in Steele County Court for intentionally causing damage to physical property and reducing the value of the property by more than $1,000 measured by the cause of repair and replacement, a felony. Court documents list Klemer with an Owatonna address.
According to the criminal complaint, on Dec. 6 Klemer was being held in an intake cell after returning from the emergency room, where he needed to get his hand x-rayed for damages that he did to it when he punched his cell door earlier in the day. A deputy with the Steele County Sheriff’s Office reported that Klemer was unhappy that he had to remain in intake for the rest of the day due to having pain medication in his system and waiting for the jail’s medical team to approve the splint on his hand.
Klemer allegedly began kicking the door and yelling at the staff to let him go back to his own cell. According to court documents, he began throwing a plastic chair at the door that eventually caused the entire lower glass to fracture.
The cost of repairing the glass was estimated at $1,689. Klemer was charged one day after another inmate, Cody Ray Haakenson, was charged with the same crime for allegedly damaging the sink and windows in the cell he was housed in.
Klemer’s first court appearance is scheduled for March 22. He was originally in custody at the Steele County Detention Center for domestic assault charges in relation to a Nov. 23 incident. According to court records, Klemer pleaded guilty on Dec. 23 to one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation and one misdemeanor count of violating a no contact order. Two other domestic assault misdemeanor charges were dismissed. Sentencing for that case is scheduled for March 22.