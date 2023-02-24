As Owatonna was transformed into a snow globe this week, one local family couldn't help but feel the absence of sunshine.

Ari Ptacek

Owatonna native Ari Ptacek loved everything about life — whether it be winning a snowmobile race or a simple cup of coffee. She was laid back, easy going and always brought the sunshine. Ari died Feb. 3 at the age of 26 as a result of a snowmobile crash in the Upper Peninsula. (Photo courtesy of Sara Ptacek)


Ari and Noah

Noah Markgraf met Ari Ptacek while working together at Kwik Trip. The two had been dating for roughly two years, and Markgraf said Ari taught him how to "look for the silver lining" in life. (Photo courtesy of Sara Ptacek)
Ptacek Family

Randy, Dee Dee, Ari and Sara Ptacek smile during a wagon ride, one of the many outdoor activities the family enjoyed doing together. (Photo courtesy of Sara Ptacek)
Ari and Sara Ptacek

Exploring life together, Ari Ptacek and her older sister, Sara, crossed visiting Ireland off their bucket list in 2019. (Photo courtesy of Sara Ptacek)
Ari Ptacek

Ari Ptacek cheers at an Owatonna High School hockey game. Ari first got involved in cheerleading at the age of 4 through Cheer America. (Photo courtesy of Sara Ptacek)
Ari and Randy Ptacek

Since she was only 2 years old, Ari Ptacek has loved the thrill and excitement of riding snowmobiles, especially with her father Randy (left). (Photo courtesy of Sara Ptacek)
Ari Ptacek

Ari Ptacek poses in 2017 with her snowmobile and first place trophy for the Bent's Camp Radar Run in Land O' Lakes, WI. Her family and friends remember her as a "highly skilled" rider who had a passion for the winter. (Photo courtesy of Sara Ptacek)

Reach Associate Editor Annie Harman at 507-444-2378 or follow her on Twitter @NewspaperAnnie. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments