As Owatonna was transformed into a snow globe this week, one local family couldn't help but feel the absence of sunshine.
Ari Ptacek always loved winter. Whether it was the magic brought with the thick, fluffy snowflakes or the cold that nipped at her cheeks and nose, she wasn't someone to hole away inside when the weather turned.
So when the sky dropped fresh powder over the state for three days, her family knew she would embrace it.
"We would hop in the truck during a blizzard to come up north," said father, Randy. "But Ari was so much more than just her love for the winter. She also loved summer, the Fourth of July — she liked the simple things."
Whether there was snow dumping on the ground or fireworks blasting in the sky, Ari's loved ones say she was constantly radiating sunshine.
"That's exactly who she was," Randy said.
Ari died Feb. 3 following a snowmobile crash in the Upper Peninsula. She was 26.
Remembrance
In the weeks that have passed since her untimely death, the family and friends of Ari have done all they can to keep her spirit, her memory and her legacy alive. It's quite simple: be happy.
"She was always trying to make people smile and make them laugh," said mother Dee Dee.
Older sister Sara echoed her mom, saying Ari was quick to come up with a joke and always made everyone who met her want to be her friend.
"She liked people to like her," Sara said. "Not in a people-pleaser kind of way, but she just truly wanted to be friends with people."
Noah Markgraf, Ari's boyfriend of roughly two years, said Ari would often joke about how she didn't have friends, but he knew deep down she was well aware of the people in her life who loved her.
"On the day of her funeral and visitation, she would have been blown away by how many people were there, because they cared about her," Noah said. "She meant a lot to a lot of people."
Ari at home
Despite a seven-year age gap, Sara said she and her little sister were extremely close. They lived together in Mankato after they both had moved out of their parents' home in Owatonna, spending much of their free time together. Whether it was going out to eat, spending a night on the town or simply just binging a TV show together on Netflix, Sara said Ari were always easygoing together.
A lover of the little things who could find happiness anywhere she turned, Ari was just known to embrace life with open arms.
"One of the first things we ever talked about was her love of coffee," laughed Noah, remarking on Ari's zest for life in the smallest of ways. The couple met while working together at Kwik Trip, and Noah said coffee was a majority of what they talked about in the early days. "She always talked to me about her love of coffee, but she was also super smart, always witty and very clever with her jokes and comebacks."
Sara said she saw, over and over again, how people would meet Ari and immediately want to be her friend. Ari was at ease in social settings, but Sara can't help but chuckle at all the "big sister" tasks she had to take on while they were roommates.
"I was always the one who had to make the phone calls to the landlord or set up meetings, but in social settings, Ari was very outgoing," Sara said. "Maybe that's just a big sister thing."
The two sides of Ari were something her family and friends were accustomed to. While she loved to get dressed up to go out out, Randy said she was often in leggings and a hooded sweatshirt, ready to relax. This was especially true at the family's second home in a small town in the UP, where they had been vacationing throughout the years since Ari was only a toddler.
"She acted like she didn't care about much, but I saw her over and over again drop anything in a second to help someone," Noah said.
The truth is, Sara said, it's hard to pinpoint Ari with a handful of stories. Because she was open minded to everything life had to offer. There was a lot about the younger Ptacek girl that wouldn't be apparent from the outside looking in.
"She was a cheerleader, and I think that surprised a lot of people who didn't know her in high school," Sara said, noting the number of Ari's friends who came up to her after the funeral stating they would never believe it if they didn't see the photos. In reality, Ari started cheerleading through Cheer America when she was only 4 years old.
"She was so cute," Randy said warmly. "She was just a little darling."
"It made sense for her as a teenager," Sara said, noting Ari especially enjoyed cheerleading at hockey games. "It may not have been her passion, but I think she really liked the friendships that came with it."
Another thing about Ari her family feels people may not be privy to is the fact that she loved to bake. According to Dee Dee, her youngest daughter was the only one in the family who could get the beloved spritz Christmas cookies right, eventually banishing the rest of the family from making them ever again.
"She would bake at the most random times," Sara laughed. "When we were living together, sometimes I would come home and she'd just be like, 'Hi, gere are three dozen cookies.'"
Ari on the sled
Despite having recently graduated from college with an accounting degree, Randy said Ari had yet to define what she would truly like her life goals and dreams to shape into. Sara said she believed her sister was interested in exploring public accounting, but truth be told, Ari loved working at Kwik Trip, having helped open several stores throughout the state over the years and currently working as an assistant store leader at the newest station in St. Peter.
Where Ari's obvious love and passion shined, however, was when she got on a snowmobile, a fact that has been true since her first ride as a small child.
"We went on a family trip and Ari was maybe only 2, riding with me sitting in front of me on my snowmobile," Randy said. "We were going over some hills, going fast and sort of floating a little bit. For a moment, I thought she was scared."
Far from being scared, however, Randy said he realized then that Ari was meant to be on a sled.
"She was just giggling away," he laughed. "She loved the excitement, even at that early age."
Randy said when it came down to it, Ari was an excellent rider, taking first place in the Bent's Camp Radar Run in Land O' Lakes, WI, in 2017 with her own snowmobile. It wasn't just Randy's opinion as a father either, but everyone who knew Ari from snowmobiling knew her capabilities on the sled.
"Her ability was top notch," Randy said. "Which is why everybody up here who we've talked to, they all knew right away that something must have happened out of her control. They don't question it, everyone knew how she rode."
The crash
Ari and her father made it to the home up north Thursday, Feb. 2, before supper time. Randy said they had a great night with friends, hanging out and preparing to go on a day-long ride the following day. In true Ptacek fashion, he remembered with a laugh, they didn't hit the sleds that Friday until around noon, with Ari being the last to wake up for the day.
"She texted me that morning, asking if I wanted to do the Radar Run the next weekend, even though I didn't ride anymore," Sara said, recalling the last time she spoke with her sister. "She asked me to ride Mom's snowmobile and that she would go shopping with me for gear and even chip in. She was really excited for this race, and I could tell, because it's not often I hear from her when she's up north. She was having a really good time planning for it, and that was really special."
Randy said the day was beautiful, and the two of them along with two other family friends — Dan Andrews, of Faribault, and Chip Vangen, of rural Freeborn County — enjoyed their various stops within the 15-some miles they road. When it was finally time to return home, Randy said he was leading the pack when they hit a particularly beautiful stretch on the trail about seven miles from home. Roughly 20-feet wide, flat and straight, Randy said it was simply perfect.
That was until he got to the stop sign, waiting for the rest of the crew to meet up before continuing on. Waiting patiently for Ari, he was alarmed when it was Vangen, the caboose of their group, came racing toward him.
"I go back and park my snowmobile, and I'm just running in the dark trying to find her," Randy said. "I finally heard Dan call out, and he was holding her."
After dialing 911, Randy said they struggled to lift his youngest out of the deep snow and get her back to the trail. A second group of snowmobilers stopped to help, and for roughly an hour, Andrews helped Randy give Ari CPR.
"It was just chaotic," Randy said, recalling how Andrews had to hold Ari's nose for him so he could attempt to breath life back into his daughter.
An autopsy revealed Ari had died immediately on impact. The cause of the crash is still, and may forever be, unknown.
"The Sheriff's Department said they try to recreate these scenes as close as possible, but sometimes what happened is between her and God," Randy said. "She's one of the best riders I've ever been with … I hadn't worried about her on these trails in several years. Something had to have happened out of her control."
"But," he continued. "She had a very good day."
Remembering Ari
Ari may be gone, but her memory and her legacy of loving life remains.
"I've been trying to have a better outlook — that's something she would do," Noah said. "I try to find the small silver lining in things, and try to think of how she would have tried to find something to enjoy about it or comment on it. It helps me smile a little throughout the day, having her as my backup commentary."
For Randy, who returned to the house up north with his wife and first born daughter this week for the first time since Ari's death, he knows he has to continue to love what he always has, in order to honor his baby girl.
"We can just never give up, as much as we may want to," Randy said. "I'm up here this weekend, and I'm going to try to get back on my snowmobile again. I know she would want me to, and if the roles were reversed, I think she would come up and ride again, too."
"It's our passion," he said. "We need to all find some comfort in doing the things we would like to do together."