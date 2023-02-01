Kurtis Klett had a hard time opening up about being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis back in 1998. Now, a quarter-century later, he stacks snow to break the ice.
“Just carving this weekend, I had like 10 people that came through that had MS and were very grateful that I’d done these sculptures in the past and this year, you know supporting (those with) MS and raising awareness,” he said. “Or you’d have people come up and say ‘Hey, my aunt had MS’ and all these different stories. So, it’s a nice way to get to talk to the community about MS, and it’s good for them to see it in everybody’s face, you know?”
Klett spent this past weekend at the Saint Paul Winter Carnival with his brother, Keith Klett, and cousin, Jon Klett. For the fourth time in their snow-sculpting career, they won the Vulcans’ Choice Award, meaning they were the favorite of the event organizers.
It was the 10th year they’d participated in the Minnesota State Snow Carving Competition at the Vulcan Snow Park.
For this year’s entry, the three men created a sculpture called “Kickin’ MS,” which featured a large boot kicking the logo for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society into pieces.
The sculpture, which stands several feet tall, was put together in 24 working hours over the course of three days.
There are four types of awards in the competition: People’s Choice Award, Vulcans’ Choice Award, Sculptors’ Choice Award and the judges’ choice of first, second or third place, which are awarded with prize money. The judge’s first place goes on to represent Minnesota in the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition.
“We’ve never won, but I’m not really in it to win money,” Klett said. “It’s more about: I enjoy doing it. If I win, that’s great. To me, it’s more about getting awareness of MS out there and having fun doing it.”
Today, he teaches a snow-sculpting course at Shattuck St. Mary’s School, where he works as sports complex maintenance and rope-course facilitator. Even as passionate and open Klett is now about his MS, he spent his first several years in denial.
Diagnosis prompted move
When Klett first received his diagnosis in 1998, he was living in Eagan near the rest of his family. Shortly after, in 1999, he, his then-wife and his kid packed everything up and moved to Faribault.
“I was kind of isolating myself from friends and family,” he said. “I didn’t know how to deal with the MS, and that was kind of my roundabout way of doing it.”
He spent several years pretending it wasn’t real. When recession struck in 2008, he was laid off from his job.
“It was a wake up call,” he said. “Like: ‘Let’s get everything in check. Let’s not worry about getting a job necessarily, but concentrate on my health and getting that all squared away.’”
By that point, he had three kids and was on a number of medications. One of the medications had a side effect: obsessive-compulsive disorder.
“I had a lot of snow and I (found) a place to stack it,” he said. “I just kept stacking and piling and stacking and piling it. It started to form. It looked like a big, giant birthday cake, like a five-layer cake. Then, it snowed again.
“It was like, ‘Okay, we have more snow again, so what am I gonna do? Well, it looks like a skyscraper.’ Then, just the mind kept figuring it out and it’s like ‘Okay, let’s make a dragon or something surrounding it.’ So, I got one of my kids’ toys, looked at it, formed it up and I started carving.”
This unique pastime became what set him in a completely different direction.
Staying active
“It was a way to keep me active,” he said. “(That’s) one of the biggest things when you’re diagnosed with something. A lot of people shut themselves out and don’t want to do anything. But the key is to stay active — physically and mentally, just to keep yourself going. It helps you get through things and it’s good for your body to be active anyway.”
Klett stayed active, even after the snow melted.
“I went to this support-group-dinner thing and it was like, ‘You gotta get out of your funk. You gotta be active in this to get anything out of it, if you want to survive.’ … 2009 is when that happened … that was my changing year, right there.”
There was just one problem: there were no local support groups. If he wanted to go to one, he had to drive all the way up to the cities.
He asked the National MS Society about starting his own group in Faribault, got trained and, in June 2010, he held his first meeting. There was a learning curve and the number of attendees has gone up and down over the years, but he has stuck with it.
He also was a big part of a Faribault fundraising walk for the National MS Society and it served as a way for Klett to get the word out there about his local group. But then the national organization decided to hold fewer walks last year.
But his award-winning advertising method isn’t going anywhere.
“I mean, I do it mostly for MS. You know, I love doing the carvings. But since I’m gonna have this platform, it’s a great avenue to get the MS awareness out,” he said.
This weekend at the snow-carving competition, he said around 50,000 people walked past his sculpture, several of whom are affected by MS or know someone who was. That, he said, was worth more than any trophy.