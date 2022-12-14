As Minnesota’s legislature prepares to convene for its 2023 session with a massive budget surplus and one party in near total control of the agenda, local schools are hopeful they could potentially get a major budget boost.
Due to a state funding formula which has not kept pace with inflation and unfunded mandates for Special Education and English as a Second Language (ESL) services, school districts throughout the region have had to implement steep cuts, year after year.
In some districts, voters have eased the fiscal pain felt by their local schools by approving large operating referendums. Yet as inflation has surged, even those districts which have benefited from new levies have had to consider deeper and deeper cuts to balance the books.
“We want to continue with the excellent programs and services that we’ve had,” said Northfield Public Schools Superintendent Matt Hillmann. “But when your main funder doesn’t keep up with inflation and you have declining enrollment, it’s hard to deliver.”
Split opinions
The state’s divided legislature split along predictable lines, with the Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate calling for large, across the board tax cuts to return the funds to Minnesotans, along with a smaller investment in public safety.
Gov. Tim Walz and the House DFL had different priorities, calling for some tax cuts but also a significant boost in funding for affordable housing, childcare and education. The House DFL plan proposed $3.3 billion in K-12 education investments over the next three years.
Roughly half of those dollars were slated to go towards covering the “cross-subsidies,” or the mandates for Special Ed and ESL services which the federal government has imposed for decades yet failed to provide appropriate funding for.
Across the state, the Special Ed and ESL cross-subsidies totaled roughly $850 million as of FY 2020 and the figure has continued to increase. Locally, Faribault Public Schools and Northfield Public Schools both have a cross-subsidy of roughly $5 million annually.
Owatonna Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Elstad said addressing the cross-subsidy should be among the legislature’s top priorities. By fully funding Special Education services, he said the legislature could help to stabilize the financial picture of many districts.
While Senate Republicans didn’t share the House DFL’s desire for a big boost to education spending, proposing just $30 million focused on school literacy, both sides were able to reach a tentative budget agreement which invested an additional $1 billion in education.
Yet when the preliminary budget agreement ultimately succumbed to partisan disagreements over the details, hopes for additional education funding were dashed along with other priorities, and the state’s large budget surplus was almost entirely rolled in 2023.
With action on almost all major policy items deferred, the 2022 legislative session appeared to be a largely unproductive and embarrassing failure. However, the session did offer both parties ample opportunity to lay out their vision for the future in advance of a critical midterm election.
A pledge to “fully fund education” was a centerpiece to Walz’s successful re-election campaign, and likewise front and center in the campaigns of the DFL’s House and Senate candidates who collectively defied history and expectations to secure legislative majorities for their party.
The 2023 legislative session will mark just the third in the last three decades with the same party in control of both branches of the legislature and the Governor’s Mansion. Yet with just a one seat majority in the Minnesota Senate, the DFL’s hold on power is tenuous.
Incoming Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic has sought to temper her party’s expansive ambitions, citing the need to unite legislative caucuses marked by ideological and regional diversity. However, strong support for education appears to be a unifying issue for the DFL.
“Funding education is arguably the single top priority of both House and Senate DFL majorities, on the spending side” said Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato. “I think that’s a fair way to put it that one of the reasons the state surplus exists is that we spent somewhat less on education than we budgeted for.”
Rep-Elect Kristi Pursell, DFL-Northfield, will bring a fresh voice to the capitol as well, though she’s replacing a fellow DFLer in outgoing Rep. Todd Lippert. Coming from a family of educators and as a public school parent herself, she’s intricately familiar with the issue.
Pursell cited the alarm about teacher burnout, noting that a rising number of teachers have opted to leave the profession over the last several years due to factors such as middling pay, a heavy workload, and COVID-19 related health and safety concerns.
As a starting point, Pursell said that the House DFL’s $3.3 billion proposal from this year’s legislative session included many positive components. However, she suggested that she would be willing to consider even more investments in education.
“We know the teachers are leaving in droves, and we need to do everything we can to help everyone involved,” she said. “Public education is the backbone of our democracy.”
Meeting student needs
Smaller, more rural oriented districts in the region have felt the funding crunch much the same as the larger districts. Medford Public Schools Superintendent Mark Ristau said that meeting student needs under the current funding structure has been a challenge.
“I know that our student needs have become much more diverse, requiring additional staffing, additional resources, additional training,” he said. “The cost of running a school has not stayed stable and it does not parallel inflation, so schools are having to become creative.”
Tri-City United Superintendent Kevin Babcock said that with more significant increases to the base formula, local districts could do a lot to attract additional high quality staff and provide more programming of value to their community.
“Right now, most schools are deficit spending,” he said. “We’re pretty close to not deficit spending, but within a year or two we could be deficit spending. Having the (base formula) percentage go up would help us with some of our staffing shortages.”
According to Minnesota Department of Education figures, Minnesota schools would receive an average of roughly $1,250 per pupil more in funding had the base general education formula been tied to inflation two decades ago, instead of rising by an average of 1 to 2%.
Hillmann said that in addition to providing a crucial boost to schools well into the future, the state could take much of the unpredictability out of long-term fiscal planning for districts by tying the base formula to inflation.
“Increasing (the base formula) by 5% in each year and linking it to inflation would be stable and forecastable,” he said. “When you get 70 percent of your revenue from the state, (unpredictability) hampers our ability to long range financial planning.”