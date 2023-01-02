Owatonna Empty Lots

New construction increased in 2021 throughout the region, including in Owatonna, as more residents found they can sell their homes at a profit. After a stall in 2022, area leaders are hoping to see a strong development year in 2023. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Despite rising interest rates and surging inflation pushing construction prices to stratospheric levels, a strong local economy saw several local cities issue more residential and home building permits in 2022 than in prior years.


Andrew Deziel is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

