In the fight to reduce erosion, maintain Minnesota’s watersheds and sustain regional soil health, cover crops are on the front lines.
Plant species, like barley, oats, rye and wheat, known for their capacity to protect soil from heavy rainfall and prevent erosion with their roots, play a key role in local soil health and water retention efforts.
To showcase the environmental sustainability and profitability offered by cover crops, Clean River Partners, in partnership with the Minnesota Soil Health Coalition and the Cannon River Watershed Joint Powers Association, brought the region’s farmers together in Le Center for a Soil Health Day meeting Monday.
A list of guest speakers, including agronomists, conservationists and farmers with experience in cover crops, discussed the latest research, proven farming practices and grant opportunities related to cover crops to help local farmers get started.
Within the Cannon River Watershed, which includes Le Sueur, Steele, Rice, Waseca, Dakota and Goodhue counties, the growing use of cover crops has been instrumental in cleaning up the river.
Cover crop usage along the Cannon River Watershed nearly doubled within the last six years, exploding from 11,838 acres in 2016 to 21,438 acres in 2021. These practices combined with other land conservation efforts are linked to a reduction in 40 tons of nitrate, 1,000 tons of sediment and 1,500 tons of greenhouse gasses within the watershed since 2014.
An overabundance of sediment and nutrients dirties water and makes rivers inhospitable for certain species.
Cover crops aid in restoration efforts by preventing the erosion of sediment from farmland into rivers, lakes and streams. When planted after a corn harvest, cover crops also absorb leftover nitrates from the soil.
Including cover crops within a rotation also creates a more biodiverse base for soil, strengthening the earth’s long-term sustainability.
“The more you have living roots in the soil, you’re building that biological base of the soil,” said Alan Kraus, Clean River Partners conservation program manager. “When soil biology improves you have better nutrient uptake, better water holding capacity and soil and organic matter.”
In the long run, Clean River Partners aims to bring cover crops to 85,000 acres along the Cannon River Watershed — 15% of the 946,000 acres in the region.
“It’s really an incredible conservation practice that can be utilized anywhere,” said Kraus.
One of the biggest barriers to implementing cover crops is equipment costs, said Greg Entinger, a guest speaker and farmer from New Prague.
Entinger began integrating soil conservation practices on his farm in 2015 by strip-tilling his corn crop and has been no-tilling soybeans since 2017. Through the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, the New Prague farmer acquired funding over a period of five years to make the transition.
For three years, Entinger implemented rye into his rotation of corn and soybeans. While he witnessed improvements to his soil health and a reduction in erosion, the benefits were outweighed by the costs of setting aside time and acreage to continue growing rye.
“I believe in cover crops, everything they are saying is true, but I just struggle with the application of cover crops — getting consistent growth throughout the whole field,” said Entinger. “One year, I had 35 acres, and half the field there was hardly any cover crops seeding, and on the other half it was thicker than thick.”
While growing cover crops didn’t work for his farm, Entinger noted there were other farmers in the region that have had success. Fellow guest speaker TJ Kartes, of Saddle Butte Ag in Blooming Prairie, has specialized in no-till farming and cover crops for over 20 years. Kartes touched on how he restored a gravel pit into farmland with forage and cover crops.
Justin Krell, a Blooming Prairie agronomist and farmer with LG Seeds, spoke on his experiences growing cover crops in a rotation with strip-tilling corn and no-tilling soybeans since 2016.
Entinger advised that farmers interested in cover crops should research and weigh the cost of investment and reach out to other farmers to find out if it is right for them.
“Go to the NCRS, go to the Soil and Water Boards, go to their bankers because if a farmer wants to make a change, those three groups know someone in our area that’s doing it,” said Entinger. “Do your research and go talk.”