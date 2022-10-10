As holiday decorations are beginning to pop up around many stores, some people might already have gift-giving on their minds. The COVID-19 pandemic undoubtedly has changed many shopping habits, with most shopping moving online. Now that things are getting back to a sense of normalcy, what does that mean for our local businesses?
Owner of Urban Loft Nicole Arndt said she was fortunate during the pandemic that, for the most part, she was able to keep things business as usual aside from some supply chain issues with specialty holiday decor. Most businesses were forced to either close their doors or move to an online version, which helped give Arndt a leg up and keep her customers shopping with her, even if it was virtually.
“I think during the beginning of the pandemic, people were more aware of their local businesses and shops, and even now,” Arndt said. “People made more of a conscious effort to shop local and support local as best they could.”
Some local businesses weren’t as fortunate as the Urban Loft. Kristi’s Clothing Boutique made the difficult decision to close her doors last year citing the economic environment as a reason. The Sterling Home store also succumbed to the trials and tribulations of the pandemic, closing their doors earlier this year.
“With the holidays coming up, it’s important to keep shopping local because — well it sounds a little corny — but if people don’t, we’d be put out of business,” Arndt said.
With things returning back to a sense of normalcy following the height of the pandemic, Arndt said one thing she believes sets Owatonna’s business community apart from many other cities is that many of them collaborate and support each other, to the point that even customers from out of town take notice.
“I’ve had some people come in from out of town who have noticed how well we all support each other and work together,” Arndt said. “It’s pretty obvious we are unique in that way if people are noticing.”
She said nearly all of the boutiques and jewelry stores in Owatonna go out of their way to support each other, whether it’s through advice or asking questions when an issue arises, all the owners are happy to help their neighbors in any way they can.
“Not many towns our size have big collaborative efforts with the small businesses, especially the boutiques,” she said. “We have several events where we all do something together like the fashion shows and other events. We all are also in a group chat and we can ask for advice or ideas from one another. It’s really great to have that support and to support others. We don’t look at each other as competition, but as a community.”
Though Insty-Prints in downtown Owatonna largely does work for corporate clients, that hasn’t stopped many changes from happening for the business during COVID-19 and continuing up until now, according to Manager Rebecca Somers.
“We experienced a huge lull during the pandemic,” she said. “People were working from home, so corporations didn’t have a big need for business cards or need newsletters printed or whatever the case may be. Even our local custom orders took a downturn. We experienced some big supply chain issues and are still experiencing those issues now.”
Specialty paper and even something as common as envelopes are becoming scarce, Somers said.
“We usually do see an increase in our custom orders around the holidays, which will be coming up faster than we realize,” she said. “So I’m really hoping that we, and plenty of other businesses still struggling with supplies, see it all get under control so we can breeze through the holiday season.”
She went on to say that even though the bulk of her customers aren’t individuals, stating several large and small business in Owatonna use their services, she still stressed the importance of shopping small and shopping local.
“If our business partners are going out of business, then we lose that partnership, so it’s always important to shop and buy local because this is our community and our friends and neighbors,” she said.
With a large variety of small businesses in and around Owatonna, Arndt said there are a multitude of ways people in the community can support small businesses this upcoming holiday season.
Most businesses, aside from having their stores stocked with plenty of gift ideas, also offer gift certificates for those loved ones in your life who may be more difficult to shop for.